Ruby doubles-down on award-winning training program & progressive wage structure furthering its commitment to employee growth & retention

Since January 2021, Ruby has increased frontline wages by 10.5% and has accelerated the timeframe for additional increases and promotions based on tenure and performance. New Rubys are eligible for raises after 90 and 180 days, and on their first anniversary, followed by additional wage increases every six months thereafter.

Oregon and Washington-based receptionists start at $16.50 per hour and will reach $19.50 per hour after 12 months in the role. Geo-differentiated market wages follow the same structure for Ruby's Missouri, Kansas, and Arizona-based receptionists. In addition, Ruby offers a competitive total rewards package for all employees that includes healthcare, PTO, quarterly wellness days, 401k with 4% matching without a vesting period, a five-week sabbatical after five years of service, funds to support personal wellness, and more.

Ruby has also pivoted its operating model since the rise of the pandemic from 100% on-site to a flexible model to better meet employees' needs once their offices reopen. Many employees have also taken advantage of opportunities to split shifts to help balance the needs of home life with work. And though Ruby can already tout an award-winning training program, the learning and development team recently announced additional improvements to further support new hires during their first 90 days on the job.

"Ruby hired and remotely trained more than 175 customer service employees in the first few months of the pandemic," says Stephanie Copeland Weber, Ruby's President and COO. "Regardless of location, we want every employee to feel confident and set up for success within their role and encouraged to grow within the company on a trajectory that works for them."

Ruby's industry-leading 15-week training program includes 35 hours of training, more than 60 eLearning modules, and weekly one-on-ones with a dedicated coach. Covering everything from company orientation to communication skills, call types and customer service, the initial training is followed by ongoing bi-weekly coaching and specialized training modules.

Investing in training and development is vital to Ruby's success, with 56% of corporate employees promoted from a frontline role. With this investment and progressive wage structure, Ruby is prioritizing employee growth and retention to deliver a positive employee experience and in turn, an exceptional experience for Ruby's customers.

