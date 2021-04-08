Ruby Expands into Arizona--First 100% Remote State--Seeks Individuals Interested in Supporting Small Businesses Across the U.S.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruby.com plans to hire 50+ employees in Arizona, one year after its acquisition of Pure Chat—the Scottsdale, Arizona-based provider of self-service chat software. Hiring will focus on virtual receptionist and chat roles to support the increased demand Ruby's seen for its 24/7/365 and bilingual services. Ruby, the premier provider of virtual receptionist and chat services for more than 13,000 U.S. businesses, also has open positions in sales, marketing, product, engineering, and customer success.

After successfully onboarding and training more than 175 employees in a virtual-first setting in 2020, Ruby began looking to Arizona as the next location to continue to grow its world-class team.

"Our 17-year-old company switched to a fully remote model in just 11 days in March 2020," said Ruby CEO, Kate Winkler. "And our 600+ employees have proven we can maintain our superior service quality in a remote setting while onboarding new team members. Simultaneously, we're seeing our customers' hours of operations expand and an increased need for Spanish services —making Arizona a perfect market for active recruitment."

In the next three months, Ruby plans to hire more than 100 team members across multiple locations, including Portland, Oregon and Kansas City, Missouri, though much of its recruiting efforts are focused in Arizona. Candidates are welcome to apply from across the state and are required to have a dedicated office space free from distractions, as well as be able to work a minimum of 30 hours per week.

Ruby employees are at the frontline of delivering exceptional customer experiences for businesses in the legal, medical, financial, business and home services industries as an extension of their teams.

Ruby has a track record of training, retaining and promoting employees from within—18% of current employees joined Ruby as either a virtual receptionists or chat specialist—providing numerous opportunities for frontline team members to build their career at Ruby.

"I'm thankful to have the opportunity to grow from my role delivering Ruby's amazing service to now helping more small businesses gain time back in their day," said Lex Foster, former receptionist and current sales account executive. "I've gained so much confidence and experience due to the support from my colleagues and supervisors throughout the various roles I've had and am excited to continue growing my career at Ruby."

In addition to career pathing, Ruby offers flexible work schedules—including split and overnight shifts—to accommodate today's work/life demands. Employees can also access benefits like the SwellFund, an allowance of up to $200/year to purchase items that benefit the employee's well-being such as fitness equipment, items to enhance their home office, mindfulness apps, etc.

To learn more about Ruby, the perks we offer our employees, and view open positions, visit: https://www.ruby.com/careers/.

About Ruby:

Customers in today's on-demand economy expect quick answers and personalized service. At Ruby®, we provide small businesses with the services, products, and analytics they need to manage customer interactions and deliver exceptional experiences. Trusted by more than 13,000 businesses, our US-based, live virtual receptionists and chat specialists create meaningful human connections supported by proprietary technology—building trust, fostering loyalty, and helping win new business 24/7, 365-days a year. Ruby has helped companies grow since 2003 and has gained national recognition as a Fortune Magazine Best Small Company to Work For in the U.S., Inc. Best Workplaces, repeat Great Places to Work rankings, and a Silver Stevie for Customer Service Training Team of the Year. To learn more, visit ruby.com or experience Ruby for yourself by calling 844-311-7829.

Media Contact

Katie Hurst

Director, Brand & Content

[email protected]

866-611-7829

SOURCE Ruby

Related Links

https://www.ruby.com/

