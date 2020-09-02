Ruby Has Fulfillment Expands Capacity By 300% In Ontario, Canada

The company will be making a one-million-dollar investment in the facility, which will feature state-of-the-art automation technology and will generate many new jobs in the area. The move to this new facility is driven by the company's overall growth and that of its customers, as well as a strong trend in the industry.

"With the recent worldwide rise in shipping delays, we felt it more necessary than ever to increase cross-border capabilities, bringing products closer to customers in local markets. Our expansion in Canada is a key component of this important initiative," said Rafael Zakinov, Founder and CEO of Ruby Has.

The Canadian announcement represents the third expansion this year for Ruby Has, coming on the heels of a move into a larger, 374K sq. ft. fulfillment center in Las Vegas, as well as the addition of a new facility in Kentucky. The Ruby Has network also includes feature-rich fulfillment centers in New York, New Jersey and Los Angeles, positioning the company as a national and international powerhouse for ecommerce fulfillment and continued hyper-growth.

About Ruby Has Fulfillment:

Ruby Has is one of the fastest growing ecommerce fulfillment providers (ranked by Crain's Fast 50 in 2018, 2019 and Inc. 5000 for five consecutive years) for direct-to-consumer brands and retailers. Ruby Has is the preeminent global fulfillment platform, providing an enterprise level end-to-end supply chain ecosystem to omnichannel brands regardless of size. Ruby Has leads the third-party logistics (3PL) industry with cutting-edge technology, seamless integration, and an uncompromising commitment to quality. With warehouse locations in New York, New Jersey, California, Nevada, Kentucky and Canada, Ruby Has provides a national footprint of fulfillment solutions with faster shipments and reduced costs. For more information, rubyhas.com

