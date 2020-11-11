Ruby Has Fulfillment Launches Client and Partner Advisory Councils

Sean Frank, COO of The Ridge and Ruby Has Client Advisory Council member commented: "Ruby Has proved themselves this year. When most companies were struggling, the Ruby Has leadership team buckled down and focused on what mattered most: Safety, operational excellence and client support. This year tested supply chains and logistics globally, and very few have been able to thrive during these tests. I am proud to say Ruby Has is one of the few. I am looking forward to being a part of their growth in this new Las Vegas facility, as well as globally, as Ridge continues to expand. By including partners and clients in planning their strategic growth, Ruby Has shows that they are making moves for the long term."

The Client Advisory Council was formed to provide feedback and counsel to Ruby Has executive management as the "voice of the client" on products, services and technology offerings. The council includes The Ridge, TomboyX, Thinx, Sio Beauty and Ooni. Christine Warren, VP, Client Success at Ruby Has notes, "One of my favorite quotes from John D. Rockefeller Jr. is 'The secret of success is to do the common thing uncommonly well.'; Our goal is exactly that: To be the very best at what we do. The engagement and insight of our clients is critical to our reaching that goal. To that end, we are thrilled to have the engagement of our clients as part of our newly formed Client Advisory Council. We look forward to working together for mutual benefit in fulfilling client needs uncommonly well."

The Partner Advisory Council will focus on major industry trends and ways to enhance DTC e-commerce companies' businesses in a wide variety of ways. The council includes Netsuite, QuadPay, Linnworks, SPS Commerce, Skubana, Fenix Commerce, Flavorcloud and Loop Returns. "At Ruby Has, we feel a deep responsibility to provide value and solutions through partnerships that drive growth for our DTC brand clients," said Matthew Carpentieri, VP of Global Partnerships at Ruby Has. "The inception of the Ruby Has Partner Advisory Council is meant to accomplish just that. The council is composed of outstanding companies and leaders who will advance the interests of our clients and industry."

Fenix Commerce CEO and Ruby Has Partner Advisory Council member Akhilesh Srivastava said, "We are excited to be part of the Ruby Has Partner Advisory Council. Together with Ruby Has, we can bring technology-led fulfillment and delivery solutions to brands. Our shared goal as partners is to help e-commerce companies grow profitability, while meeting and exceeding shoppers' ever-rising delivery expectations."

The councils will begin meeting shortly and will have a one-year term. This development comes at a time when Ruby Has has experienced significant growth with the addition of their Kentucky facility, and the tripling of each of its spaces in Ruby Has' Las Vegas and Ontario, Canada locations.

Ruby Has is one of the fastest growing e-commerce fulfillment providers (ranked by Crain's Fast 50 in 2018, 2019 and Inc. 5000 for five consecutive years) for direct-to-consumer brands and retailers. Ruby Has leads the 3PL industry with cutting-edge technology , seamless integration , and an uncompromising commitment to quality. With warehouse locations in New York, New Jersey, California, Nevada, Kentucky and Ontario, Canada, Ruby Has provides a strategically located international footprint of fulfillment solutions, with faster shipments and reduced costs. For more information, visit rubyhas.com .

