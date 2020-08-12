Ruby Has Fulfillment Selected By Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies For Fifth Consecutive Year

Ruby Has provides direct-to-consumer ecommerce brands, such as Thinx, Manscaped, Venum, TomboyX and The Ridge, with complete fulfillment services, including turnkey ecommerce solutions, full-featured multi-system integration, secure warehousing and storage, temperature control and call center services to provide direct customer service. In all locations, they offer same day fulfillment.

"Ruby Has owes its hyper-growth to maintaining a strong focus on precision and on-time delivery during this very challenging period. To accommodate the skyrocketing demand for our services, we have expanded our geographic footprint by more than tripling our space in Nevada and adding a Kentucky facility, which gives us a full national presence. We are sharply focused on fulfilling ecommerce companies' brand promises to their customers as they scale, while remaining true to our commitment to excellence," says CEO Rafael Zakinov.

"The events of this year have accelerated e-commerce adoption 20-fold. The growth in natively direct-to-consumer brands is unabated and simultaneously, we are witnessing a massive and rapid pivot of established non-natively DTC brands from multi-channel sales to a predominantly DTC model. As the market grows, we are poised to capture the increased demand," says President and COO, Esther Kestenbaum.

From its roots as a small company, built by ecommerce executives for ecommerce, Ruby Has Fulfillment has grown to hundreds of employees and clients. It provides clients with end-to-end fulfillment and logistics support while saving up to 45% on shipping costs alone. As market trends drive unprecedented numbers of companies to seek out third party logistics, Ruby Has serves some of today's most sought after and fastest growing direct-to-consumer brands.

About Ruby Has Fulfillment: Ruby Has is one of the fastest growing ecommerce fulfillment providers for direct-to-consumer brands and retailers. Its preeminent global fulfillment platform provides an enterprise-level, end-to-end supply chain ecosystem to omnichannel brands, regardless of size. Ruby Has leads the third-party logistics (3PL) industry with cutting-edge technology, seamless integration and an uncompromising commitment to quality. With warehouse locations in New York, New Jersey, California, Nevada, Kentucky and Canada, Ruby Has offers e-tailers access to national fulfillment solutions, faster shipments and reduced costs.

Website: rubyhas.com .

Contact:

Carol Schuler

[email protected]

612-281-7030

SOURCE Ruby Has Fulfillment

Related Links

rubyhas.com

