Ruby Has Fulfillment Taps Radial's Christine Warren for VP, Client Success Role

At Radial, Warren managed the largest client portfolio, maintaining the highest NPS scores while dramatically growing global client satisfaction. She accomplished this by improving technology as well as ecommerce and banking/payment offerings including 3PL, omni-channel, payments/tax/fraud services and multi-node fulfillment while leading strategic planning and enterprise forecasting. Warren has also personally cemented and expanded relationships with over 100 global clients including many of the best-known household name brands.

Esther Kestenbaum, President of Ruby Has said: "Christine has scaled and led Client Success with stellar results through exactly the kind of high growth trajectory we are experiencing. Her domain expertise in ecommerce fulfillment coupled with a strong consistent track record for driving client satisfaction at scale make her the ideal dynamic leader to take our client experience into the future."

"From the moment I first spoke with the Ruby Has team I felt that I belonged. Their energy, passion and focus on the client was immediately obvious. I am thrilled to be a part of this team and use my experience and knowledge to help scale Ruby Has through its hyper-growth by helping our clients succeed," said Warren.

Prior to her time at Radial, Warren founded a technology startup and was an instructor at the Wharton Small Business Development Center, where she played a key role in the design and delivery of Wharton's SBDC entrepreneur program.

This hire comes at a key time in Ruby Has' growth, with multiple expansions having taken place this year. The company established a national footprint by adding a new location in Kentucky in March, and recently more than tripled its existing fulfillment center space in both its Las Vegas, NV and Ontario, Canada locations.

About Ruby Has Fulfillment:

Ruby Has is one of the fastest growing ecommerce fulfillment providers (ranked by Crain's Fast 50 in 2018, 2019 and Inc. 5000 for five consecutive years) for direct-to-consumer brands and retailers. Ruby Has is the preeminent global fulfillment solution, providing an enterprise level end-to-end supply chain ecosystem to omnichannel brands regardless of size. It leads the third-party logistics (3PL) industry with cutting-edge technology, seamless integration, and an uncompromising commitment to quality. With warehouse locations in New York, New Jersey, California, Nevada, Kentucky and Canada, Ruby Has provides national and international fulfillment services with faster shipments and reduced costs. For more information, visit rubyhas.com .

