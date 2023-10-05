BOSTON, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruby Kam has joined Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross") as chief financial officer. In her new role, Kam will be responsible for Blue Cross' financial, investment, real estate, actuarial and underwriting activities related to the financial management of more than $8 billion in annual revenues and almost $4 billion in assets.

RUBY KAM JOINS BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

"I'm excited to add Ruby to our outstanding leadership team," said Sarah Iselin, Blue Cross' president and CEO. "Her proven track record makes her the perfect leader to help drive our organization forward as we face new market challenges and opportunities."

Kam previously spent two decades at UnitedHealth Group in a variety of positions, including as chief financial officer for the national accounts division, where she oversaw $4 billion in annual revenue and led financial strategy, forecasting and planning. Prior to her success at UnitedHealth Group, Kam worked at McKinsey & Co., where she focused on growth strategy for Fortune 500 clients. Kam also held senior leadership roles at SpectrumAi and Kiswe.

"Blue Cross' commitment to making health care more affordable is a value that I share," said Kam. "I look forward to working with the team to advance a financial strategy that fuels both our mission and our growth."

Kam holds an economics degree from Columbia University and a master's degree from Harvard Business School.

