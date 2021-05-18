Ruby Ribbon Extends Charitable Partnership To Nonprofit White Pony Express With Large Donation Of Apparel

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruby Ribbon , the innovative, social commerce-driven women's intimates, shapewear and athleisure company, continues their support and partnership with White Pony Express with their most recent product donation at over $450,000 in retail value.

The company donated fashion apparel styles including skirts, leggings, tops, dresses and intimates to White Pony Express for them to outfit women re-entering the workforce. As Ruby Ribbon continues to grow their RR Cares initiatives, the brand's philanthropic program committed to providing support where and when needed most, they are dedicated to helping women through these donations.

"Our mission is to be a positive force for women and empowering them to feel their best," said Michelle Sanft, Ruby Ribbon's Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer. "White Pony Express shares the same mission as Ruby Ribbon to provide opportunities and solutions for all women."

Steve Harrell, Director of the White Pony General Store, said: "White Pony Express is thrilled to receive this generous donation from Ruby Ribbon's line of shapewear apparel for women. High quality women's apparel in a variety of shapes and sizes is always needed, yet rarely donated. Well-made, comfortable clothing provides security and self-confidence to the women who receive these items." The General Store is WPE's program which distributes new or like-new clothing, shoes, games, toys, and diapers to those in our communities. Since 2014, the General Store has given away over 650,000 items.

Ruby Ribbon has previously worked with the American Heart Association for their "Go Red for Women" campaign, National Breast Cancer Foundation, and Comfort for Care providing products for first responders and essential workers.

About Ruby Ribbon

Launched in 2012, Ruby Ribbon is an innovative, social commerce-driven women's intimates, shapewear and athleisure company offering comfort, style and confidence for women of all shapes and sizes. From the start, Ruby Ribbon's mission has been to support and empower women by offering products that make them feel good and by creating opportunities for women to develop their own entrepreneurial businesses and support each other through a body-positive community. For more information, please visit rubyribbon.com .

About White Pony Express

White Pony Express is a non-profit organization located in Pleasant Hill, California, founded by Dr. Carol Weyland Conner in 2013. Dr. Conner and WPE are committed to helping eliminate hunger and poverty by providing local resources including food and clothing, to those in need. For more information, please visit whiteponyexpress.org .

