Ruby Ribbon Strengthens Board Of Directors With Addition Of Business Powerhouse Connie Tang

Distinguished by myriad accolades, including four years among Direct Selling News Magazine's "Most Influential Women in Direct Selling," Tang is also recognized for mentoring and inspiring women in business worldwide, resonating with Ruby Ribbon's mission to support and empower women both as consumers and entrepreneurs.

Her more than quarter-century career is notable for guiding companies through transformations. As the first female President & CEO of Princess House, Connie led a multi-year, business and digital transformation of the cookware company. Previously at JAFRA Cosmetics International as president of its U.S. division, she oversaw a 35,000+ sales force in the U.S., Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, while shepherding the company's expansion across ten global markets as a JAFRA Management Board Member.

She began her direct-selling career with a 13-year tenure at BeautiControl, where she opened multicultural markets in the U.S. and globally, and was tapped to lead the company's expansion into Asia Pacific and Latin America. Tang is the author of Fearless Living: 8 Life-Changing Values for Breakthrough Success, in which she shares stories of women entrepreneurs and her own story which began as the only Chinese-American kid on her block in Lower East Side Manhattan.

Tang said, "As an early investor, I have been watching Ruby Ribbon for years. I am so impressed with what Ruby Ribbon has accomplished in 2020. I look forward to working with Clint and the Ruby Ribbon home office team as we support and empower our national network of Stylists in this new era of growth."

"We are thrilled to welcome Connie Tang to our board of directors," offered Ruby Ribbon CEO Clint McKinlay. "She is a trailblazer who is brilliant, strong and inspirational. Her insights bring tremendous value throughout our organization. This value will be integral to the continued growth of Ruby Ribbon."

About Ruby Ribbon

Launched in 2012, Ruby Ribbon is an innovative, social commerce-driven women's intimates, shapewear and athleisure company offering comfort, style and confidence for women of all shapes and sizes. From the start, Ruby Ribbon's mission has been to support and empower women by offering products that make them feel good and by creating opportunities for women to develop their own entrepreneurial businesses and support each other through a body-positive community. For more information, please visit rubyribbon.com.

SOURCE Ruby Ribbon

Related Links

rubyribbon.com

