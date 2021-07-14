Ruby Ribbon Strengthens C-suite Executive Team With Hiring Of Leah Cadavona As Chief Growth Officer

As a global business executive with close to 25 years of results-driven experience in the U.S. and international markets, Cadavona will play an integral part in empowering and expanding Ruby Ribbon's network of Stylists. In her role as Chief Growth Officer, her expertise in marketing, brand, strategy, and the direct selling channel, will be used to elevate the new and current Stylist experience and support the brand's cadre of female entrepreneurs. Her vision and leadership align with the company's commitment to support women with confidence and opportunity.

Previously, Cadavona united cross-functional partners and teams to launch new products and programs for Nu Skin, Immunotec, JAFRA and Guthy-Renker. Her strategic and creative thinking were pivotal in the global launches of ageLOC LumiSpa, ageLOC Me, TR90, JAFRA Pro, Meaningful Beauty and Zumba, two of which are part of a multimillion-dollar beauty device franchise. Cadavona earned her B.A. from UCLA and her M.B.A. from the Thunderbird School of Global Management at Arizona State University.

Cadavona said, "I'm excited to join a company that is passionate about creating a better place for all women. It's about time! The future is female, and I look forward to helping drive the growth of this fantastic organization that is committed to women of all shapes, sizes and shades."

"We are thrilled to welcome Leah into the Ruby Ribbon family. Leah is a globally respected leader in social selling channels, known for driving strategic growth at several household name beauty and wellness brands," said Ruby Ribbon CEO Clint McKinlay. "Her alignment to our vision of empowering women at scale, together with her channel know-how and collaborative approach, will help fuel Ruby Ribbon's continued growth into 2022 and beyond. Under Leah's leadership, Ruby Ribbon's brand promise will come alive for our Stylists as never before."

About Ruby Ribbon

Launched in 2012, Ruby Ribbon is an innovative, social commerce-driven women's intimates, shapewear and athleisure company offering comfort, style and confidence for women of all shapes and sizes. From the start, Ruby Ribbon's mission has been to support and empower women by offering products that make them feel good and by creating opportunities for women to develop their own entrepreneurial businesses and support each other through a body-positive community. For more information, please visit rubyribbon.com .

