Ruby's Diner Launches New App 'My Ruby's Rewards™' at Participating California Locations

ANAHEIM, Calif., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruby's Diner, which has several locations in southern California, is launching a new convenient ordering app in partnership with Thanx ( www.thanx.com ), restaurants' leading loyalty and guest engagement platform. Ruby's Diner will also offer its valued customers a chance to win a Summer Camp Out grand prize.

Ruby’s Diner LaunchesNew App ‘My Ruby’s Rewards™’ at Participating California Locations

With a service motto of "Make Room for Everyone™", 'My Ruby's Rewards™' is a loyalty program designed to share the love with valued customers. In addition to purchasing gift cards, patrons may earn points with every order; and visit and unlock rewards such as cash off signature items, free burgers, shakes, and more by signing up online on My Ruby's Rewards™. Benefits include free shakes on birthdays, $5 off your first purchase when you link a credit or debit card to your account, and easy reordering. Download the App from Apple at: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/my-rubys-rewards/id1536864821 and Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.olo.rubysdiner&hl=en_US&gl=US&pli=1 .

"Ruby's Diner combines the best food and service with the convenience of technology to allow for ordering with ease and an engaging rewards program," said Kimberly Myers. "We are thrilled to partner with Thanx on this innovative feature app to enhance our guest experiences."

"We are excited to partner with the southern California gem, Ruby's, and launch their new loyalty program and app. As a beloved classic, Ruby's can now offer their guests the rewards they deserve, enhancing their dining experience like never before," says Zach Goldstein, CEO and Founder of Thanx.

Love the great outdoors? In addition to the app benefits, guests now have an opportunity to sign up for the Ruby's Diner Classic Campout Giveaway, which offers a chance to win an Autocamp Airstream Camping Experience and Classic Coca Cola™ camping gear. (Rules are listed on the website.)

Follow Rubys Diner on Facebook, Instagram, and X @rubysdiner to stay updated with the latest offerings and events, or visit the website at rubys.com .

ABOUT RUBY'S DINER:

Ruby's Diner opened on December 7, 1982, on Balboa Pier in Newport Beach, California. More than 40 years ago, a small bait shack sitting on the end of the pier was converted into its first diner. Surrounded by the Pacific Ocean, with a name as simple as its menu, Ruby's Diner offers the Highest Quality Burgers, Fries, and Shakes with a service motto of "Make Room for Everyone™." Visit the website at www.rubys.com.

