Ruchi Bhowmik to lead EY Global Public Policy

LONDON, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EY today announces the appointment of Ruchi Bhowmik as the incoming EY Global Vice Chair – Public Policy, effective from 8 July 2019. In this capacity, Bhowmik will oversee EY public policy in more than 150 countries.

Bhowmik joins EY from PepsiCo where, as Senior Vice President for Global Public Policy and Government Affairs, she has been leading the company's efforts to protect and promote its product portfolio and innovation initiatives. Between 2013 and 2017, Bhowmik was at EY, serving as Director of Strategic Initiatives in the Office of the Global Chairman. In this role, she worked closely with EY Global Chairman and CEO Mark Weinberger in developing global policy initiatives and positions. Bhowmik supported EY's involvement with the Coalition for Inclusive Capitalism to develop the Embankment Project for Inclusive Capitalism.

Prior to that, Bhowmik served in multiple senior roles at the United States White House during Barack Obama's presidency, including Deputy Cabinet Secretary and Special Assistant to the President for Policy in the Office of the Chief of Staff. She also served as a judiciary and education counsel to a US Senator, advising on issues like privacy, civil liberties and cybersecurity. Bhowmik also practiced as an attorney for two organizations, advising on international trade and the prevention of gun violence respectively.

In this role, Bhowmik will lead the EY Global Public Policy team which engages with a broad range of stakeholders around the world, contributes to policy debates and provides insights and perspectives on a range of issues across audit, tax, corporate reporting and corporate governance and increasingly digital innovation, data privacy, cybersecurity and the future of work.

Carmine Di Sibio, EY Global Chairman and CEO-elect, says:

"As the regulatory landscape continues to shift and become increasingly complex, there is a greater need for collaboration and cooperation. Ruchi brings a wealth of experience, strong relationships and experience managing a broad range of issues across privacy, intelligence, trade, data and more. I am confident that under Ruchi's leadership, she will enrich our perspectives and approach. I am looking forward to working with her once again."

Bhowmik will succeed Beth Brooke-Marciniak who retires from EY on 30 June 2019 and has been an advocate for globally consistent standards, high-quality and open dialogue. Brooke-Marciniak was also a prominent voice of women's advancement and LGBT inclusion – within EY and on the world stage.

Mark Weinberger, EY Global Chairman and CEO, says:

"Over her 36 years with EY, Beth has filled many roles, most recently as the leader of Global Public Policy, and she forged strong, positive relationships with regulators all around the world. As our global sponsor for D&I, Beth has inspired many people in and outside EY and leaves a strong legacy that makes us all proud."

