Ruckit, Inc. Unveils Revolutionary New Trucking Management Software for the Trillion-Dollar Heavy Construction & Bulk Materials Industry
First collaborative logistics platform for contractors, material producers and trucking companies
AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruckit, Inc. announces the first collaborative logistics platform designed for bulk materials producers, trucking companies, and general contractors, specifically addressing the needs of the trillion-dollar transportation industry. Ruckit's free mobile app for iOS and Android devices allows companies to efficiently dispatch and track in real-time company-owned, leased-on or third-party trucks. The platform requires no hardware to make trucks Ruckit-ready for supply chain optimization.
In development for three years, Ruckit digitizes construction workflows, allowing artificial intelligence to increase material movement efficiency. Dispatchers and construction managers receive recommendations to improve loading/unloading times, optimize haul routes and make more informed dispatching decisions.
"Two of the top five bulk materials producers in the U.S. are using Ruckit, one reporting a 5 percent truck utilization improvement." explains Kyle Kinsel, Ruckit CEO. "Higher utilization leads to fewer trucks on the road and lower transportation costs."
Simple Collaboration, Real Value
Ruckit allows companies to invite everyone in their network to collaborate on a single platform. The cloud-based platform and driver app work well for any company moving construction materials regardless of the type of truck used.
Ruckit requires minimal training, offers flexible dispatching options and allows dispatchers to dispatch trucks from anywhere. Drivers receive loading and unloading locations in the device and they can capture tickets using the app. Ruckit's mobile platform allows contractors to request material deliveries and see the truck's location in real-time on a map to ensure on-time material delivery, minimize truck wait-time and improve utilization.
One aggregate producer using Ruckit uncovered increased truck wait times at a plant during specific times of the day, so they made cost-saving changes to improve loading. Additionally, "One trucking company grew by 400 percent in its first year on the platform," adds Kinsel. "Those are the types of business results Ruckit delivers."
About Ruckit, Inc.
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Ruckit is a market leader in collaborative transportation software solutions for the heavy materials and construction industries. Founded in 2015, Ruckit allows aggregate and construction companies to increase efficiency by connecting resources, eliminating unnecessary delays and maximizing resources. Ruckit collaboratively handles dump truck operator's job sharing, dispatching, e-ticketing, tracking, status and invoicing on a single platform.
