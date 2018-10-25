Ruckit, Inc. Unveils Revolutionary New Trucking Management Software for the Trillion-Dollar Heavy Construction & Bulk Materials Industry

"Two of the top five bulk materials producers in the U.S. are using Ruckit, one reporting a 5 percent truck utilization improvement." explains Kyle Kinsel, Ruckit CEO. "Higher utilization leads to fewer trucks on the road and lower transportation costs."

Simple Collaboration, Real Value

Ruckit allows companies to invite everyone in their network to collaborate on a single platform. The cloud-based platform and driver app work well for any company moving construction materials regardless of the type of truck used.

Ruckit requires minimal training, offers flexible dispatching options and allows dispatchers to dispatch trucks from anywhere. Drivers receive loading and unloading locations in the device and they can capture tickets using the app. Ruckit's mobile platform allows contractors to request material deliveries and see the truck's location in real-time on a map to ensure on-time material delivery, minimize truck wait-time and improve utilization.

One aggregate producer using Ruckit uncovered increased truck wait times at a plant during specific times of the day, so they made cost-saving changes to improve loading. Additionally, "One trucking company grew by 400 percent in its first year on the platform," adds Kinsel. "Those are the types of business results Ruckit delivers."

For more, visit: www.goruckit.com .

About Ruckit, Inc.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Ruckit is a market leader in collaborative transportation software solutions for the heavy materials and construction industries. Founded in 2015, Ruckit allows aggregate and construction companies to increase efficiency by connecting resources, eliminating unnecessary delays and maximizing resources. Ruckit collaboratively handles dump truck operator's job sharing, dispatching, e-ticketing, tracking, status and invoicing on a single platform.

Media Contact: Dan Briscoe, VP of Marketing

Phone: 832-381-6437

e-mail: dan.briscoe@ruckit.me , www.goruckit.com

SOURCE Ruckit

