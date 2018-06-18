Ruckus Introduces SmartZone Network Controllers--Industry's First Controller-based System for Wired and Wireless Management

First introduced in 2015, SmartZoneOS-powered controllers combine scalability, tiered multi-tenancy, architectural flexibility and extensive APIs into a single centrally-managed element. These capabilities enable managed service providers to implement complex, multi-tier and as-a-service business models using their own management applications. They also allow operators to manage subscriber data traffic on a massive scale, while integrating traffic flows and network data into existing network architecture. SmartZone network controllers further enable enterprises to simplify network management through consolidation and use of built-in troubleshooting and analytics tools. SmartZone products have been deployed in thousands of enterprises and in more than 200 service provider networks on five continents.

"Whether you're an operator, managed service provider or sophisticated enterprise IT organization, you need the ability to customize your network to meet specific business and technical requirements," said Greg Beach, vice president of wireless products, Ruckus Networks. "Ruckus has embraced simplification through an 'open' approach to networking that acknowledges our customers' and partners' desire to build their own best-in-class architectures and gives them the tools to do so with relative ease."

"Organizations are looking for ways to reduce network complexity and automate complex processes," said Brandon Butler, senior research analyst for Network Infrastructure, IDC. "The SmartZone network controller complements the company's introduction of a converged IoT access network and is further evidence of Ruckus' commitment to addressing the network complexity challenge, in this case by consolidating network management and better enabling process automation."

Simplifying converged network management

IT departments seeking to manage both wired and wireless networks through a single console have traditionally needed to purchase a stand-alone network management element for on-premises management scenarios. SmartZone network controllers eliminate this requirement for many network types, simplifying and cost-reducing network management by:

Eliminating provisioning errors through use of an automated discovery process for access points (APs) and switches;

Reducing configuration and deployment duration when compared to a multi-console approach;

Reducing network software and hypervisor license fees, server expense, utility expense and training costs;

Enabling a single network controller cluster to scale to 450,000 clients.

Enabling networking-as-a-service

Managed service providers (MSPs) and networking-as-a-service (NaaS) providers face the dual challenge of differentiating themselves through custom application development and managing their costs to ensure profitability in a fixed-revenue environment. Both challenges require integration between vendor networking infrastructure and their own or third-party applications. SmartZone network controllers enable service providers to better address these challenges by:

Providing open, well-documented RESTful application programming interfaces (APIs) that allow IT to easily invoke SmartZone functions and configurations, enabling error-free automation.

Providing streaming APIs that allow IT to monitor in near real-time the full array of Ruckus network data, statistics and alarms, allowing for the easy creation of customized, information-dense dashboards and reports within their own applications.

See Ruckus Networks at HITEC: June 18 - 21, George R. Brown Convention Center, Houston, TX, Booth 601; and at ConnecTechAsia: June 26 - 28, Marina Bay Sands Singapore, Stand 5B2-01.

Partner Support

"By partnering with Ruckus for wired and wireless networking, we have been able to provide our customers with the best, most reliable and up-to-date technology solutions," said Jon Novakowski, chief visionary officer, Vector Tech Group. "The addition of out-of-the-box switch management into the new version of SmartZone will be extremely valuable to delivering an even better solution for our customers."

"The SmartZone API libraries have enabled us to provide enhanced visibility and management capabilities through our customer-facing portal in a secure manner while lowering our own cost of providing service," said Sam Beskur, CTO for GX2 Technology (a Superloop Company). "With Ruckus' introduction of the SmartZone network controller, we have the ability to differentiate our product even further by extending these same advantages to the wired LAN. This is ultimately good for business and most importantly for our customers' satisfaction."

About Ruckus Networks

Ruckus Networks, an ARRIS company, is redefining connectivity around the globe. With our partners, we build secure wired and wireless access networks for organizations that place a premium on connectivity experiences for end users as well as simplicity for IT.

About ARRIS

ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ: ARRS) is powering a smart, connected world. The company's leading hardware, software and services transform the way that people and businesses stay informed, entertained and connected. For more information, visit www.arris.com.

Copyright © 2018 ARRIS Enterprises, LLC. All rights reserved. Ruckus, Ruckus Networks, the Ruckus logo, and BeamFlex trademarks are registered in the U.S. and other countries. Other names and brands mentioned in this document or website may be claimed as the property of others.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ruckus-introduces-smartzone-network-controllersindustrys-first-controller-based-system-for-wired-and-wireless-management-300667515.html

SOURCE Ruckus Networks, an ARRIS company

Related Links

http://www.ruckusnetworks.com

