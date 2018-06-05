Ruckus Technology to Power Google Station Wi-Fi Hotspots in Three Emerging Countries

Google Station is a high-speed, high-quality public Wi-Fi platform that provides an easy set of tools to roll out Wi-Fi hotspots in public places, such as high-traffic locations like airports, malls, universities, railways and mass transit stations. These hotspots deliver high-performance Wi-Fi using Ruckus' patented adaptive antenna BeamFlex™ technology for increased connectivity performance and range, better signals and maximized power efficiency.

"Deploying Google Stations with Ruckus technologies is an important step to connecting the next billion users," said David Shapiro, chief business officer of the Next Billion Users Initiative at Google. "Ruckus networks are simple to install and operationally cost efficient, enabling us to be up-and-running in no time. Even more, their robust Wi-Fi signal ensures constant connectivity to Google Station hotspots, so users can upload/download photos, manage point-of-sale and be constantly connected."

"We are committed to delivering connectivity to users across the globe," said Dan Rabinovitsj, president, Ruckus Networks. "Our partnership with Google Station enables emerging countries—from east to west—to deploy high-performance public Wi-Fi networks. Ruckus strives to deliver better quality service, from installation to end users—enhancing the overall user experience. We look forward to this ongoing partnership with Google bringing more connectivity to developing nations."

Ruckus technologies are currently deployed across hundreds of Wi-Fi hotspots for Google Stations in India, Mexico and Indonesia.

About Ruckus Networks

Ruckus Networks, an ARRIS company, is redefining connectivity around the globe. With our partners, we build secure wired and wireless access networks for organizations that place a premium on connectivity experiences for end-users as well as simplicity and lower-cost-per-connection for IT.

About ARRIS

ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ: ARRS) is powering a smart, connected world. The company's leading hardware, software and services transform the way people and businesses stay informed, entertained and connected. For more information, visit www.arris.com.

