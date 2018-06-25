Rudd Foundation Commits $1.1mil in College Scholarships

Rudd Foundation

WICHITA, Kan., June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rudd Foundation recognized 20 Kansas high school seniors at its annual dinner as members of the first cohort of Rudd Scholarship winners. These Kansas residents earned a four-year college scholarship that covers all remaining tuition and fees, books and supplies, and room and board to attend either Emporia State University, Fort Hays State University or Wichita State University (full list attached). The four-year financial commitment to support this cohort of Rudd Scholars is estimated at $1.1 million.

First cohort of Rudd Scholars from Kansas attending Wichita State University.
"We couldn't be more pleased with the exceptionally high-caliber, well-rounded students that were chosen for this year's Rudd Scholarship," said Peter Najera, President of the Rudd Foundation. "They are not only great leaders in the classroom, but also in the workplace, on the sports fields and in their communities. Though these students have diverse interests and backgrounds, what they certainly have in common are the Midwestern values of grit, humility, determination and work ethic."

The Rudd Scholarship is a Kansas program that strives to help Kansas "Go-Getters" stay in Kansas after graduation and build new businesses, teach in its schools, lead in its communities and achieve excellence in all that they do while living in Kansas. In addition to living on campus and carrying a full load of classes towards their college degree, scholars will also participate in many developmental activities outside the classroom, network with leaders in their future professions, build strong relationships among themselves, and serve to help the next generation of scholars through an active and connected alumni association after graduation.

"We view this scholarship as an investment in the extraordinary potential of these young adults as well as the talent pipeline of the state," said Najera. "This program will enable these students to achieve their long term goals after graduation and be positive contributors to our Kansas communities and society as a whole."

About the Rudd Scholarship

The Rudd Scholarship is a renewable, 4-year program that covers any remaining cost of attendance after all other aid, grants, and scholarships are applied to a student's account. Cost of attendance includes tuition and fees, books and supplies, and room and board. By removing financial barriers to a college education for Pell-eligible Kansas residents, chosen scholars are expected to achieve a high level of excellence on campus in preparing themselves to be leaders in their profession and in their communities after graduation. More information about the scholarship can be found online at www.ruddfoundation.org/college-scholarships/. Current news on the program can also be seen on Twitter (@RuddFoundation), Instagram (@ruddfoundation), Facebook (@RuddFoundation) and Linkedin.

Contact: Corri Roberts, 316-847-4828, corri.roberts@ruddfoundation.org

2018 Rudd Scholarship Winners



Name

High School

University

Sara Amend

Goodland High School

Wichita State University

Cara Babcock

Lansing High School

Emporia State University

Cydney Bergmann

Concordia Jr/Sr High School

Fort Hays State University

Taylor Brock

El Dorado High School

Wichita State University

Jade Burroughs

Salina South High School

Wichita State University

Jadie Chauncey

Junction City High School

Wichita State University

Aaron Clark

Great Bend High School

Emporia State University

Michaela Forkenbrock

Lyndon High School

Emporia State University

Meleny Jacome-Banuelos

Stanton County Jr/Sr High School

Fort Hays State University

Danica Kostner

Kingman High School

Fort Hays State University

Riston Landwehr

Medicine Lodge Jr/Sr High School

Wichita State University

Taryn Lee

Valley Falls High School

Emporia State University

Shaley Leedy

Field Kindley Memorial High School

Wichita State University

Tatyana Miner

Clearwater High School

Wichita State University

Jesse Nightingale

St. Emmilia Classical Academy

Wichita State University

Hoang Phi Tran

Wichita South High School

Wichita State University

Michael Rivera

Shawnee Mission North High School

Wichita State University

Hannah Showalter

Andover High School

Emporia State University

Abbigayle Tyler

Hutchinson High School

Wichita State University

Rafael Uribe-Olivares

Garden City High School

Wichita State University

