Rudd Foundation Commits $1.1mil in College Scholarships

"We couldn't be more pleased with the exceptionally high-caliber, well-rounded students that were chosen for this year's Rudd Scholarship," said Peter Najera, President of the Rudd Foundation. "They are not only great leaders in the classroom, but also in the workplace, on the sports fields and in their communities. Though these students have diverse interests and backgrounds, what they certainly have in common are the Midwestern values of grit, humility, determination and work ethic."

The Rudd Scholarship is a Kansas program that strives to help Kansas "Go-Getters" stay in Kansas after graduation and build new businesses, teach in its schools, lead in its communities and achieve excellence in all that they do while living in Kansas. In addition to living on campus and carrying a full load of classes towards their college degree, scholars will also participate in many developmental activities outside the classroom, network with leaders in their future professions, build strong relationships among themselves, and serve to help the next generation of scholars through an active and connected alumni association after graduation.

"We view this scholarship as an investment in the extraordinary potential of these young adults as well as the talent pipeline of the state," said Najera. "This program will enable these students to achieve their long term goals after graduation and be positive contributors to our Kansas communities and society as a whole."

About the Rudd Scholarship

The Rudd Scholarship is a renewable, 4-year program that covers any remaining cost of attendance after all other aid, grants, and scholarships are applied to a student's account. Cost of attendance includes tuition and fees, books and supplies, and room and board. By removing financial barriers to a college education for Pell-eligible Kansas residents, chosen scholars are expected to achieve a high level of excellence on campus in preparing themselves to be leaders in their profession and in their communities after graduation. More information about the scholarship can be found online at www.ruddfoundation.org/college-scholarships/. Current news on the program can also be seen on Twitter (@RuddFoundation), Instagram (@ruddfoundation), Facebook (@RuddFoundation) and Linkedin.

Contact: Corri Roberts, 316-847-4828, corri.roberts@ruddfoundation.org



2018 Rudd Scholarship Winners







Name High School University Sara Amend Goodland High School Wichita State University Cara Babcock Lansing High School Emporia State University Cydney Bergmann Concordia Jr/Sr High School Fort Hays State University Taylor Brock El Dorado High School Wichita State University Jade Burroughs Salina South High School Wichita State University Jadie Chauncey Junction City High School Wichita State University Aaron Clark Great Bend High School Emporia State University Michaela Forkenbrock Lyndon High School Emporia State University Meleny Jacome-Banuelos Stanton County Jr/Sr High School Fort Hays State University Danica Kostner Kingman High School Fort Hays State University Riston Landwehr Medicine Lodge Jr/Sr High School Wichita State University Taryn Lee Valley Falls High School Emporia State University Shaley Leedy Field Kindley Memorial High School Wichita State University Tatyana Miner Clearwater High School Wichita State University Jesse Nightingale St. Emmilia Classical Academy Wichita State University Hoang Phi Tran Wichita South High School Wichita State University Michael Rivera Shawnee Mission North High School Wichita State University Hannah Showalter Andover High School Emporia State University Abbigayle Tyler Hutchinson High School Wichita State University Rafael Uribe-Olivares Garden City High School Wichita State University

