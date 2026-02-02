RudderStack Accelerates AI-Native Growth, Launches IaC-Driven Governance for Trusted Customer Context

New capabilities to help data teams deliver fresh, trustworthy customer context position RudderStack as the customer context engine for the AI era

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RudderStack today announced infrastructure‑as‑code (IaC) driven governance capabilities for its customer data infrastructure. The new features help teams operationalize AI with fresh, trustworthy customer context while maintaining full data ownership, control, and compliance.

RudderStack is adding customers faster than ever, and usage is exploding. In 2025 the company delivered 3.3 trillion events for over 4,000 organizations, including a rapidly growing portfolio of AI-native companies such as AssemblyAI, Otter.ai, N8N, Replicate, and Warp.

RudderStack's trustworthy, real-time customer data infrastructure is quickly becoming the customer context engine for the AI era.

AI systems are only as reliable as the context they can access at the point of inference. As agents move from prototypes into production workflows across support, sales, onboarding, and personalization, modern data teams must find a way to deliver trustworthy, privacy-safe customer context to power these agentic applications.

RudderStack meets the moment with a suite of capabilities that go beyond what traditional customer data platforms can deliver: real-time pipelines, proactive tools for data quality and compliance, real-time identity resolution, and a customer data semantic layer for the data warehouse. Its warehouse-native architecture makes the customer's existing data warehouse the system of record to power every system, tool, and use case with consistent, fresh customer context at scale.

Together, these capabilities enable data teams to:

Collect and govern data from websites, apps, and backend systems in real time

Unify data in the warehouse to create profiles for customer context

Activate customer context wherever it's needed for AI, analytics, and activation

"AI has raised the bar for customer data," said Soumyadeb Mitra, Founder and CEO of RudderStack. "AI agents need fresh, trustworthy customer context. That requires real-time pipelines, proactive data governance, and a strong semantics layer. Today, we're introducing IaC-driven governance and enhancements to our customer 360 product to enable stronger guardrails and more automation for teams building AI in production."

IaC-driven governance and fresh customer context for the AI era

Recognizing data quality as the primary blocker to deploying customer-facing AI, RudderStack is deepening its governance offering with IaC capabilities that enable teams to manage their data catalog and tracking plans as code.

Code-based tracking plans and data catalogs: Define events, properties, and schema rules in version-controlled configuration files.

Define events, properties, and schema rules in version-controlled configuration files. CI-driven validation: Automatically validate governance changes in CI to catch inconsistencies or breaking changes before they impact production pipelines.

Automatically validate governance changes in CI to catch inconsistencies or breaking changes before they impact production pipelines. Efficient, developer-native workflow: Deploy governance changes through code-first workflows that improve reliability without slowing teams down.

RudderStack also recently released Incremental Features , a 5X performance enhancement for its warehouse-native customer 360 product, Profiles. Profiles brings a customer data semantic layer to the data warehouse and dramatically accelerates context creation and updates by standardizing how profiles are defined and computed.

IaC-driven governance enables schema evolution without breaking changes and delivers the foundation for reliable AI workflows. Profiles enables the warehouse to fuel AI, analytics, and activation with fresh customer context.

Together, these capabilities empower data teams to confidently fuel AI, analytics, and activation systems with fresh trustworthy customer context. Read the announcement to learn more.

RudderStack is the customer context engine for the AI era. Its warehouse native customer data infrastructure helps data teams collect, govern, unify, and deliver data wherever it's needed in real time while maintaining ownership and control. RudderStack is the customer data foundation for smarter decisions, more powerful AI/ML, optimized marketing spend, and better customer experiences at industry-leading companies like Cars.com, Footlocker, Glassdoor, N8N, and Vercel. Visit RudderStack.com to learn more.

