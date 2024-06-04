RudderStack Enables Data Teams to Accelerate AI/ML Projects in the Snowflake AI Data Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RudderStack, the warehouse native customer data platform, today announced at Snowflake Data Cloud Summit 2024 , its Predictions product, which enables data teams to rapidly generate predictive customer traits and deliver them directly to business users for activation.

Predictions runs natively in Snowpark and automatically trains and runs ML models for churn prediction, LTV prediction, and propensity scoring, eliminating the need for complex MLOps and freeing data scientists to work on more valuable ML and AI projects.

Predictions makes ML easy because it leverages the identity graph and customer 360 data sets generated by RudderStack's Profiles product in the AI Data Cloud. With direct access to comprehensive customer data and powerful ML infrastructure, Predictions can leverage the full power of Snowflake to deliver accurate predictive traits for every customer.

RudderStack's upcoming speaking session at Snowflake Summit 2024 will showcase how its Profiles and Predictions products help companies drive more value from the AI Data Cloud. The session, titled "How Kajabi is fueling the creator economy using RudderStack & Snowflake," will take place on Tuesday, June 4, at 2:30 PM Pacific.

RudderStack's Chief Operating Officer, Eric Omwega, will co-present alongside Aaron Newcomer, Director of Data Platform Engineering at Kajabi, a leading platform that empowers creators to build, market, and sell digital content. The session will focus on how Kajabi leverages RudderStack and Snowflake to collect data across the entire customer journey, model it into a customer 360 in Snowflake, and then activate it to build AI/ML products and deliver powerful customer experiences through their website, app, and marketing tools.

"We're thrilled to share the stage with Kajabi at Snowflake Summit and showcase how our partnership is turning Kajabi's customer data into a competitive advantage for their business," said Soumyadeb Mitra, CEO of RudderStack. "By leveraging RudderStack and Snowflake, Kajabi has been able to eliminate expensive data wrangling, supercharge their data engineering team, and focus on building a solid foundation for AI and ML use cases that directly impact their bottom line."

During the session, attendees will learn how Kajabi used RudderStack's Event Stream and Profiles products to streamline data ingestion, standardize schemas, and create comprehensive customer 360 profiles within Snowflake's AI Data Cloud. This has enabled Kajabi to better understand their customer, launch new revenue-driving products, leverage ML for personalization, and ultimately fuel the growth of the creator economy.

Profiles and Predictions have already delivered significant results for Kajabi and other customers like Wyze, a Seattle-based smart home technology company who fuels their AI engine with RudderStack and Snowflake.

"With Profiles, we are now able to resolve customer identities using our first-party data, compute machine learning user features, and deliver personalized recommendations to drive revenue," said Wei Zhou, Director of Data Engineering at Wyze. "Our data engineering team is 5-10x more productive because they're able to focus on value-added work instead of data wrangling and cleaning, and our AI team can move 3x faster now that they have direct access to clean, comprehensive data in Snowflake."

By building applications on Snowflake, product and engineering teams are able to develop, scale, and operate their applications without operational burden, delivering differentiated products to their customers, as well as provide builders with access to resources to help them design, market, and operate their applications in the AI Data Cloud. To learn more about how organizations are building next gen apps on Snowflake, click here .

About RudderStack

RudderStack, the Warehouse Native CDP, is the only customer data platform built from the ground up for data teams. We help companies turn customer data into competitive advantage. With RudderStack, data teams can eliminate expensive data wrangling to focus on work that drives revenue. RudderStack collects behavioral data across the entire customer journey, unifies it in the data warehouse with other customer data to produce comprehensive customer profiles, and makes a customer 360 available for downstream activation in real-time. Its flexible architecture provides ultimate optionality, allowing companies to get more from their existing warehouse investment and eliminating lock-in so teams can scale with agility. Using RudderStack, leading companies like Kajabi, Wyze and Allbirds deliver powerful customer experiences on a solid data foundation. Learn more about the Warehouse Native CDP at RudderStack.com.

