RudderStack Named a Leader in Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack Report

RudderStack's Analytics & Measurement solutions drive innovation for joint customers on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RudderStack, the Agentic Customer Data Platform, today announced at Cannes Lions 2026 that it has been recognized by Snowflake , the AI Data Cloud company, as an Analytics & Measurement Leader in The Modern Marketing Data Stack report. RudderStack is known for enabling enterprises to close the gap between fragmented customer data and the marketing outcomes it should be driving, by delivering clean, unified, real-time event data from every source directly into the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, so marketing teams can reliably measure, attribute, and act on customer behavior at scale.

Now in its fifth year, Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack report reflects a major shift in how marketing organizations operate—from fragmented tools toward AI-driven, agentic systems built on governed data foundations. This edition draws on insights from more than 11,500 Snowflake customers and ecosystem partners across 13 categories, highlighting how organizations are bringing industry-leading applications directly to their data to drive faster execution and proven business outcomes across the marketing lifecycle, while addressing the growing demands of data gravity, privacy and trust.

"Today's Marketing and data teams are under more pressure than ever to prove that their customer data is actually powering better decisions, now for humans and agents. RudderStack and Snowflake help make that a reality" said Soumyadeb Mitra, CEO of RudderStack. "Being named a Leader in Analytics & Measurement in Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack report reflects the work we've done to help companies go from raw event data to trustworthy, reliable, actionable insight at scale – for every team and every agent. "

RudderStack's warehouse-native architecture, governance toolkit, and real-time capabilities give marketing teams a trustworthy, governed foundation for measurement at scale. As enterprises increasingly rely on Snowflake as their AI data platform, RudderStack ensures the customer event data feeding analytics, attribution, and activation from Snowflake is clean, compliant, and complete. And now, with RudderAI , that foundation extends to agentic workflows for everything from event tracking to natural language self-serve for marketing analytics and activation, enabling joint customers to accelerate use cases like marketing mix modeling, multi-touch attribution, and real-time campaign analytics, all within Snowflake's secure and governed perimeter.

"RudderStack's proven scale and customer adoption in Analytics & Measurement make it a standout partner in the Snowflake ecosystem," said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer, Snowflake. "Their warehouse-native approach offers joint customers a reliable, governed data foundation they need to power AI-driven marketing decisions. But what's most exciting is how RudderAI is empowering marketers to get answers and activate data faster while data teams focus on higher impact work."

Learn more about The Modern Marketing Data Stack here.

About RudderStack

RudderStack is the agentic customer data platform. Its warehouse-native architecture, proactive governance controls, and deep IaC capabilities help companies collect, unify, and activate clean, compliant customer data for analytics, marketing, and AI. With RudderStack, business teams and agents drive better customer experiences and smarter decisions because data and engineering teams can reliably collect, govern, and unify customer data from a central command center and make it available for on-demand activation. RudderStack powers smarter decisions, more powerful AI, optimized marketing spend, and better customer experiences at industry-leading companies like Footlocker, VSCO, Otter.ai, MANSCAPED, and Wyze. Visit RudderStack.com to learn more.

Media Contact: Brooks Patterson | [email protected]

SOURCE RudderStack