RudderStack Launches RudderAI to Help Snowflake Customers Drive Measurable Results from Their Customer Data

RudderAI unlocks agentic capabilities across RudderStack's full Snowflake footprint — from real-time data pipelines and customer 360 profiles to downstream activation

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RudderStack, the customer data platform for the AI era, today announced at Snowflake's annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 26, RudderAI, a suite of CLI, MCP tools, and agents that enable agentic workflows across the customer data lifecycle. RudderAI accelerates the data engineering work behind building a robust customer-data stack while giving business teams and agents direct access to all the rich customer context living in Snowflake's AI Data Cloud.

Even the most sophisticated teams still struggle with data fragmentation challenges: collecting clean data from various sources, stitching together data from different systems, defining metrics, identifying interesting customer segments, and activating those segments at the speed the business demands. RudderAI brings AI-native capabilities to every stage of that work, helping Snowflake customers close the gap between their customer data and the results it should be driving.

RudderAI leverages RudderStack's CLI and MCP to give humans and agents what they need to build and debug infrastructure, unify data into customer 360 profiles, analyze data to answer business questions, and generate audiences for marketing activation.

RudderAI enables teams to build their own use case specific agents, and it launches with five RudderStack agents, designed to solve the most difficult challenges across the customer data lifecycle:

Tracking — Audits codebases across platforms and generates high-quality tracking code to ensure accurate and complete data capture.

— Audits codebases across platforms and generates high-quality tracking code to ensure accurate and complete data capture. Debugging — Diagnoses pipeline issues across the customer data stack, surfacing root causes and providing actionable fixes to reduce time to resolution.

— Diagnoses pipeline issues across the customer data stack, surfacing root causes and providing actionable fixes to reduce time to resolution. Customer 360 — Helps data teams tackle the complexity of resolving identities and building unified customer profiles in Snowflake.

— Helps data teams tackle the complexity of resolving identities and building unified customer profiles in Snowflake. Analytics — Enables business teams to explore Snowflake data, build funnels, identify customer segments and create validated dashboards without writing SQL.

— Enables business teams to explore Snowflake data, build funnels, identify customer segments and create validated dashboards without writing SQL. Activation — Empowers performance and lifecycle marketers to build audiences from Snowflake profiles and push segments to downstream tools for campaign execution.

RudderAI meets teams where they already work – in RudderStack's App, through the command line, via Slack, and in Claude.

Looking ahead, RudderStack is building on its real-time strengths to develop a real-time decisioning agent that can execute end-to-end activation workflows as behavioral signals arrive.

"Every stage of the customer data lifecycle comes with unique challenges – instrumentation gaps, quality issues, hard to maintain profiles, insights locked in dashboards," said Soumyadeb Mitra, CEO of RudderStack. "RudderAI brings AI-native capabilities to the full lifecycle. We're starting with the foundation, making sure the data is trustworthy, and extending all the way to activation, so teams can close the loop from Snowflake to customer experience."

"RudderAI marks a major step toward the agentic enterprise for Snowflake customers," said Amy Kodl, SVP, Worldwide Alliances & Channels at Snowflake. "RudderStack is giving our joint customers the strong foundation for building intelligent, autonomous workflows and taking full advantage of their customer data in Snowflake."

RudderAI empowers every team and every agent that relies on customer data. It frees data teams to focus on higher-leverage initiatives, and it enables business teams to easily turn Snowflake data into effective campaigns and personalized experiences. Get more information at rudderstack.com.

Check out keynotes from Snowflake Summit 26 live or on-demand here and stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and X.

About RudderStack

RudderStack is the customer data platform for the AI era. Its Snowflake native architecture, proactive governance controls, and deep IaC capabilities help companies collect, unify, and activate clean, compliant customer data for analytics, marketing, and AI. With RudderStack, business teams and agents drive better customer experiences and smarter decisions because data and engineering teams can reliably collect, govern, and unify customer data from a central command center and make it available for on-demand activation. RudderStack powers smarter decisions, more powerful AI, optimized marketing spend, and better customer experiences at industry-leading companies like Footlocker, VSCO, Otter.ai, MANSCAPED, and Wyze. Visit RudderStack.com to learn more.

Media Contact: Brooks Patterson | [email protected]

SOURCE RudderStack