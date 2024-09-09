RudderStack Named to Will Reed's Top 100 Class of 2024

Out of 3,500+ eligible emerging B2B tech companies, RudderStack is recognized for creating a strong workplace culture where humans thrive and do great work together

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RudderStack, the Warehouse Native Customer Data Platform (CDP) today announced it has been named to Will Reed's Top 100 (#64), a curated list of one hundred emerging tech companies that are building values-driven cultures where employees and customers thrive.

Will Reed, a leading go-to-market executive search firm, in conjunction with PitchBook, a private market database, release Will Reed's Top 100 every September, this year honoring Series A and Series B B2B tech companies who are actively building cultures rooted in purpose, growth, belonging and care.

"Will Reed's Top 100 isn't a celebration of cushy benefits," said Paige Robinson, Founder & CEO of Will Reed. "It's a celebration of the startup ethos; honoring emerging companies who are on the frontlines, in real-time, navigating what it means to build and lead a unified team in the face of constant adversity."

"Being named to Will Reed's Top 100 is a testament to the incredible culture our team has built at RudderStack. From day one, we've been committed to creating an environment where innovation thrives, diversity is celebrated, and every team member feels empowered to make a meaningful impact," said RudderStack CEO, Soumyadeb Mitra. "This recognition reinforces our belief that a strong, values-driven culture is not just good for our employees, but essential for delivering exceptional value to our customers. As we continue to grow and evolve, our commitment to fostering a workplace where people can do their best work remains unwavering."

"I'm proud to know the companies on Will Reed's Top 100," said Beth Gentile, Partner of Will Reed. "As an executive search firm, we know candidates always want the 'real scoop' on a company's culture. The winners on this year's list have demonstrated a real commitment to building and continually investing in a company culture that sets them and their employees up for success."

Visit www.willreedstop100.com to learn more about RudderStack's mission, founders, and culture.

About RudderStack

RudderStack, the Warehouse Native CDP, is the only customer data platform built from the ground up for data teams. We help companies turn customer data into competitive advantage. With RudderStack, data teams can eliminate expensive data wrangling to focus on work that drives revenue. RudderStack collects behavioral data across the entire customer journey, unifies it in the data warehouse with other customer data to produce comprehensive customer profiles, and makes a customer 360 available for downstream activation in real time. Its flexible architecture provides ultimate optionality, allowing companies to get more from their existing warehouse investment and eliminating lock-in so teams can scale with agility. Using RudderStack, leading companies like Crate & Barrel, HP, Databricks, and Allbirds deliver powerful customer experiences on a solid data foundation. Learn more about the Warehouse Native CDP at RudderStack.com .

About Will Reed

Will Reed is the only go-to-market (GTM) & People executive search firm built exclusively for emerging founders. The firm equips Seed thru Series C founders to build exceptional GTM & People teams through search, enablement, community and heart. The team is led by former operators who are supported by a team of tenured search professionals. The firm has worked with incredible founders backed by a16z, Accel, Index Ventures, Menlo Ventures, Insight Partners, Redpoint Ventures, Y Combinator, etc. More information can be found at www.willreed.com and www.linkedin.com/company/willreed .

Company Contact: Morgan Lundblad, Chief of Staff

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE RudderStack