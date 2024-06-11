RudderStack Unveils Groundbreaking Approach to Building Customer 360 on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RudderStack, the Warehouse Native Customer Data Platform (CDP), today announced the release of RudderStack Profiles, now generally available for Databricks customers. RudderStack Profiles enables data teams to power their businesses with reliable, complete customer profiles.

The complexity of collecting and unifying clean, first-party data can slow down data teams, take months (or even years), and cost millions of dollars. RudderStack Profiles solves this problem at the root, empowering data teams to create value faster. It makes it easy to establish a comprehensive identity graph in the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, build features on top to create a customer 360, and deliver complete customer profiles to power use cases for every team.

Powered by a declarative modeling approach, RudderStack Profiles simplifies customer 360 data modeling through elegant abstraction. Instead of writing complex code, users simply define their model spec in straightforward config files, and Profiles automatically generates the required code to produce a comprehensive customer 360 in their data lakehouse. All of the jobs run in the lakehouse, and the code it produces is transparent, auditable, and portable.

As part of the greater RudderStack Platform, with Profiles, it's easy to collect data from every customer touchpoint, build a full customer 360 natively in Databricks, and deliver complete customer profiles to power use cases for every team. Because Profiles runs on the lakehouse, it's not limited to RudderStack event data, enabling teams to build the customer 360 with every relevant data point.

"With this launch, we're introducing an entirely new approach to customer 360 data modeling," said Soumyadeb Mitra, Founder and CEO of RudderStack. "Profiles enables data teams to rapidly model complete customer profiles in the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform so they can focus on turning customer data into competitive advantage. We're excited to work with partners like Databricks to bring this powerful new capability to our customers."

With Profiles, the data team creates and owns the Customer 360 in the data lakehouse, ensuring completeness and reliability, but its value doesn't end with Customer 360 creation.

Profiles' Cohorts feature enables you to define core customer segments, or cohorts, in the lakehouse where the entire company can use them as a single source of truth. These core segments then serve as a starting point for audience creation.

For audience creation and activation, Profiles' Activations feature makes it easy for business users to explore the customer 360, filter core cohorts into audiences, and then sync them directly to their tools for tactical activation. With Activations, it's also possible to make the Customer 360 table, or specific cohorts, available in real time via API with a simple toggle to personalize product experiences.

No other bought or built solution enables you to create reliable, complete customer profiles with speed and agility while maintaining the level of transparency and versatility afforded by Profiles.

RudderStack's Profiles is generally available to Databricks customers today. Data teams interested in using this groundbreaking new approach to creating and delivering complete customer profiles are encouraged to visit the RudderStack booth at Data + AI Summit to learn more.

For more details on how Profiles works, check out our documentation.

RudderStack, the warehouse-native customer data platform built for data teams, helps companies turn customer data into a competitive advantage. With RudderStack, data teams can eliminate expensive data wrangling and focus on work that drives revenue. RudderStack collects event data across the entire customer journey, unifies it in the warehouse or data lake with other customer data to produce comprehensive profiles, and makes the customer 360 available for downstream activation in real time. Its flexible architecture provides optionality, enabling companies to get more from their existing data infrastructure investments. Leading companies like Magic Eden, Acorns, and Zenni Optical use RudderStack and Databricks to power personalized experiences and drive business impact. Learn more about RudderStack at rudderstack.com.

