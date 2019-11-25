Ruder Finn Brings New Strategic Leadership to its DC Office focused on Advocacy, Policy and Purpose

WASHINGTON, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruder Finn, a leading global independent agency, named two new leaders to its DC Office. Monica Marshall, Global Head of RF Relate, is now the new Head of RF DC, bringing specific expertise and leadership in the intersection of corporate purpose, people and policy. Monica will be joined by FDA's Meredith Isola, who will be an SVP focused on government relations, policy and advocacy.

"Adding Monica and Meredith to our DC offering strengthens our ability to help clients navigate a dynamic policy environment where advocacy, policy and social issues have growing impact on public opinion and behavior," says Kathy Bloomgarden, CEO of Ruder Finn. "Consumer activism is a force to be reckoned with and is providing clients with intelligence on where public sentiment is moving, as well as guidance on communicating with the policy and advocacy audiences that are moving it, are critical for shaping the broader conversation."

Monica joined the company in June as global Head of RF Relate – an offering dedicated to social impact, sustainability, advocacy and public affairs. The practice focuses on helping companies, governments and NGOs refine their purpose, advocate for change and use communications to connect sustainability and societal impact initiatives to people both inside and outside the organization. "The role of policy and advocacy is core to any company looking to have positive societal impact as part of its purpose," says Monica. "I am excited to bring this practice to Washington DC where our clients can have a direct line into these conversations."

Meredith Isola joins the firm after more than a decade in government communications. Most recently, she served as the director of the Office of Communications at the Food and Drug Administration, and prior to that, she worked with the U.S. Dept of Homeland Security. She has more than two decades of experience working in both in-house and agency roles on issues related to cyber security, healthcare and education.

About Ruder Finn

Ruder Finn, Inc. is one of the world's largest independent global communications agencies with dual headquarters in the United States and China. Founded in 1948, Ruder Finn serves the global and local communication needs of more than 250 corporations, governments, not-for-profit organizations and start-ups. The agency, focused on shaping conversations underpinned by analytics and award-winning creative, is organized around four core areas of expertise: Health & Wellness, Corporate Reputation & Transformation, Technology & Innovation and Consumer Connections.

RFX, the agency's full-service digital practice, shapes conversations through multimedia content and experiences via targeted campaigns across IRL, digital and social.

The RF TechLab maintains an active network of emerging tech partners for experimentation and ideation, while incubating new apps, skills and tools across emerging technologies in AI, VoiceTech and VR/AR.

For more information, visit www.ruderfinn.com.

