Ruder Finn Brings on OpenAI Pioneer Zack Kass to Chair New AI Advisory Council

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruder Finn, one of the world's largest independent global communications and integrated marketing agencies, today announced that Zack Kass, former Head of Go-To-Market at OpenAI and a leading force in bringing artificial intelligence to business applications, will chair its new global AI Advisory Council.

Zack Kass, Chair of Ruder Finn's AI Advisory Council

This partnership, exclusive in the PR industry, underscores Ruder Finn's commitment to leading the global AI revolution in communications. The AI Advisory Council will report to CEO Kathy Bloomgarden and will operate under the day-to-day leadership of CTO & Head of AI, Tejas Totade, and Managing Director of Ruder Finn Interactive Asia, David Ko. This newly established council, under Kass's guidance, will focus on developing and implementing AI strategies to benefit Ruder Finn's global client base.

"At Ruder Finn, we believe that a company's approach to AI – how quickly they learn, integrate, and embrace its potential – will be a key factor in their future success," said Kathy Bloomgarden, CEO of Ruder Finn. "Zack's global perspective and deep understanding of AI will be invaluable as we empower our teams and clients around the world to leverage these transformative technologies."

Zack Kass is one of the brightest and most experienced minds bridging practical applications for AI in the world today. He brings 14 years of experience in the AI field, having devoted pivotal years at OpenAI and having since advised leaders across Fortune 500 companies to The White House on AI strategies. Ruder Finn's partnership with Zack is exclusive in the Public Relations industry.

"The future of communications is inextricably linked with AI, leading to abundant possibilities," said Kass. "We're on the cusp of unlocking unprecedented creativity, efficiency, and impact in how we connect and communicate. This partnership with Ruder Finn is about empowering businesses to navigate this exciting frontier and leverage AI for meaningful and lasting success."

The Ruder Finn AI Advisory Council will provide global AI strategies and hands-on guidance, ensuring clients of all sizes are equipped to harness the full potential of AI. Ruder Finn is in the process of finalizing the council's membership and will announce additional members representing diverse regions and expertise shortly.

About Ruder Finn

Ruder Finn is one of the world's largest independent global communications and creative agencies. Founded in 1948, Ruder Finn has defined and redefined PR for 75 years, shaping communications that move industry-defining brands, companies, and leaders from what's now to what's next. Ruder Finn provides clients with bold communications strategies based on a global perspective and localized market knowledge that redefine leadership, reimagine the marketplace, and rethink customer experiences. The agency is organized around five core areas of expertise—Healthcare, Technology, Commerce, Leadership and Workplace—with AI-powered creative hub RF Studio53 and tech incubator RF TechLab providing cutting-edge predictive analytics, breakthrough creative, and customer-focused digital engagement. Ruder Finn has offices across 3 continents including the U.S., Asia and Europe. Wholly owned agencies within Ruder Finn Group include: Ruder Finn Inc., RF Studio53, RF Engage, Touchdown, Peppercomm, RF Comunicad, Mantis, jacobstahl, RF Bloom. For more information visit www.ruderfinn.com.

