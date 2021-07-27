Ruder Finn CTO Tejas Totade Named as one of PRWeek's 40 Under 40

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruder Finn's Chief Technology Officer, Tejas Totade, has been named as an honoree on PRWeek's 40 Under 40. The 40 Under 40 list recognizes individuals who are redefining the role of communications, PR and marketing.

The embodiment of Ruder Finn's "What's Next" philosophy, Tejas, at age 35, became the youngest ever C-suite executive in the agency's 73-year history when he was promoted to the role of Chief Technology Officer last year. Tejas works closely with technology and business leaders of global clients, providing expansive digital offerings and developing programs ranging from thought leadership, incident detection and management, crisis communications, website, and mobile application development.

In today's fast-moving and competitive environment, Tejas is seamlessly integrating technology into every facet of Ruder Finn, allowing the agency to stand out among its peers. It's rare to find a person who understands both the world of tech and the world of communications, but Tejas does just that. He knows that technology just for the sake of it is useless, but tech used as a tool to empower communicators can become a force for excellent storytelling.

Not only is Tejas talented, dedicated, and admired but he is also a role model. He hopes that his career can serve as a beacon for other computer scientists, showing them what their skillset can bring to an industry they never considered. Tejas isn't your typical PR person, but he is the person we should be recognizing and championing, and holding up as an example of the future of communications.

"The 40 Under 40 alumni from the past decade represent a who's who of communications, and many honorees have gone on to senior positions in the industry," said Steve Barrett, VP, editorial director, of PRWeek. "We are looking for qualities that reveal a lot about the skills required to prosper in today's competitive and fast-changing environment."

"I am honored to be included on a list of such impressive communicators," Tejas said, "I have always believed in a tech-first approach to communications. This past year has truly underscored the monumental role technology plays in driving successful collaboration within a geographically dispersed workforce for agencies and clients alike. I'm thankful to Ruder Finn for empowering me to constantly innovate, and this acknowledgement from the industry means the world to me."

Ruder Finn CEO Kathy Bloomgarden stated, "I am thrilled that Tejas has been included on PRWeek's list of 40 under 40. At Ruder Finn, we are constantly seeking out new technologies to help us adapt and deliver unmatched results for our clients, in a world that is rapidly evolving. Tejas has been a pivotal figure in harnessing the growing influence of technology in the communications industry and his offerings have allowed us to find new ways to tell stories and connect with audiences. He truly deserves this recognition."

The award will be presented at an in-person ceremony on October 28th at the Edison Ballroom in New York City.

