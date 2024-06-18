Ruder Finn Named to Inc.'s 2024 U.S. Best Workplaces

Results revealed that over 97% of Ruder Finn U.S. employees consider themselves engaged

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruder Finn, one of the large's largest independent global communications and integrated marketing agencies, today announced the agency was named among Inc.'s Best Workplaces of 2024. The list recognizes companies across all industries that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company cultures.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 543 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture.

Ruder Finn's Inc. Best Workplaces survey results revealed:

'Collaborative' was the word used to best describe the work environment.

Senior leaders of Ruder Finn value people as their most important resource.

Over 97% of employees consider themselves engaged at work.

"While every award Ruder Finn brings in is uniquely special, we place high value in recognitions that speak to our forward-looking workplace," said Kathy Bloomgarden, CEO of Ruder Finn. "It's incredibly inspiring to see that the positive responses from our employees mirror the beliefs our company was founded on – highlighting our entrepreneurial spirit, opportunities for growth and development, and a culture that rewards creative thinking at all levels."

"Each year, Inc.'s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture," says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. "We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we're proud that the program is highly selective."

In addition to being named as one of Inc.'s Best Workplaces, Ruder Finn was recently recognized among Medical Marketing & Media's Top 100 Agencies, Observer's PR Power List, and PRWeek's Best Places to Work.

About Ruder Finn

Ruder Finn is one of the world's largest independent global communications and integrated marketing agencies. Founded in 1948, Ruder Finn has defined and redefined PR for over 75 years, shaping communications that moves industry-defining brands, companies, and leaders from what's now to what's next. Ruder Finn provides clients with bold strategies based on a global perspective and localized market knowledge that redefine leadership, reimagine the marketplace, and rethink customer experiences. The agency is organized around five core areas of expertise—Healthcare, Technology, Commerce, Leadership and Workplace—with innovative tech incubator RF TechLab providing cutting-edge predictive analytics, AI-powered creative hub RF Studio53 offering breakthrough creative, and specialized teams delivering customer-focused digital engagement. Ruder Finn has offices across four continents including the U.S., Asia, Europe and the Middle East. Wholly owned agencies and offerings within Ruder Finn Group include: Ruder Finn Inc., RF Studio53, RF Engage, Touchdown, Peppercomm, RF Comunicad, Mantis, jacobstahl, Flightpath, Atteline, Pandan Social and RF Bloom. For more information visit www.ruderfinn.com.

