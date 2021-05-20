Ruder Finn Wins Six Awards from Bulldog Reporter

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global communications agency, Ruder Finn, was recognized with six Bulldog Reporter Awards today.

Ruder Finn and its clients were honored with the following awards:

Most Innovative Agency - Nomination name: Ruder Finn - Award: Gold

- Large Agency of the Year - Nomination name: Ruder Finn - Award: Silver

- Public Relations Professional of the Year - Nomination name: Kathy Bloomgarden - Award: Silver

- Leader of the Year (Agency) - Nomination name: Kathy Bloomgarden - Award: Bronze

- Best Use of Video/Multimedia - Nomination name: Poseida Therapeutics – Awarded to: Ruder Finn - Award: Gold

- Best Use of Personality/Celebrity - Nomination name: Advantage Hers – Awarded to: Ruder Finn - Award: Silver

Chief Innovation Officer, Michael Schubert, said: "Despite the incredible challenges of this past year, our staff not only persevered, but contributed to our agency's incredible growth in a number of areas, most notably healthcare with game-changing science, tech in an accelerated digital-first world, and corporate leadership amidst an increasingly purpose-driven and socially conscious public. I am humbled by Bulldog Reporter's recognition and am truly grateful for the dedicated work and strong collaboration of our employees, clients, and partners. Together, I am confident that we will sustain this momentum in 2021, as we look toward 'what's next'."

Managing Director of Global Healthcare, Christie Anbar, said: "These awards recognize our team's dexterity and talent, as well as the considerable growth that we have undergone in our Healthcare practice. Thank you to our clients for your ongoing partnership and your contribution to these awards."

Bulldog Reporters of the year are the result of an exhaustive research process involving a record number of entries this year across media relations, digital & social media, non-profit and corporate social responsibility.

About Ruder Finn

Ruder Finn is one of the world's largest independent global communications and creative agencies. Founded in 1948, Ruder Finn has defined and redefined PR for more than 70 years, shaping communications that help move industry-defining brands, companies and leaders from what's now to what's next. Headquartered in New York, Ruder Finn provides clients with bold communications strategies based on a global perspective and localized market knowledge that redefine leadership, reimagine the marketplace, and rethink customer experiences around a shared sense of purpose.

The agency is organized around four core areas of expertise: Health & Wellness, Corporate Reputation, Technology & Innovation and Consumer Connection. Specialty practices include RF Relate, RFx Studios, ICX and RF TechLab. Ruder Finn has offices across 4 continents including the U.S., Asia, Europe and the Middle East. Wholly owned agencies within Ruder Finn Group include: Ruder Finn Inc., RLA Collective, SPI Group, Osmosis Films, jacobstahl, RF Bloom and Bloom Health. For more information visit www.ruderfinn.com.

Media Contact:

Isabelle Lee

[email protected]

SOURCE Ruder Finn

Related Links

www.ruderfinn.com

