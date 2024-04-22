Rudholm Group and Charter Next Generation Unveil New Packaging Solutions Incorporating Materials Made with Greenhouse Gas to Reduce the Carbon Footprint of Ecommerce Shipping

HENDERSON, Nev., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rudholm Group, a leader in innovative packaging solutions, has introduced a new poly mailer, or poly bag, for the ecommerce packaging market in partnership with Charter Next Generation (CNG), a leading innovator in sustainable films. This poly mailer incorporates Aircarbon, an innovative biomaterial derived from greenhouse gas (GHG) that can substantially reduce the carbon footprint of packaging solutions.

Through a year-long collaboration, Rudholm Group and CNG have developed poly mailers that combine the durability of polyethylene (PE) with the decarbonization benefits of Aircarbon, thereby reducing the carbon footprint of the packaging while maintaining performance standards.

The production of Aircarbon contributes to more carbon dioxide equivalent greenhouse gas (CO2e) being diverted from the air than emitted, as verified by The Carbon Trust in accordance with PAS 2050 and The GHG Protocol, as well as SCS Global Services in accordance with ISO 14044. Additionally, the new poly mailer is made with a minimum of 20 percent post-consumer-recycled (PCR) content, helping the two companies reduce the need for conventional materials and accelerating the shared vision for a more circular economy.

"We're changing the role of packaging," states Dennis Lau, President at Rudholm. "Carbon emissions are a significant contributor to climate change, and Aircarbon enables us to create an innovative decarbonization solution for the ecommerce consumer packaging and shipping market – a pioneering initiative. We're using greenhouse gas to create products that consumers appreciate."

Many prominent consumer-facing companies have committed to ambitious goals of achieving net-zero or significantly reduced GHG emissions to enhance their corporate sustainability performance. With 82% of consumers expressing a desire for brands to adopt sustainable practices according to industry reports, packaging stands as a crucial area where ecommerce companies can reduce their environmental footprint.

The new poly mailers are an innovative approach to reducing the carbon footprint of packaging and shipping materials, demonstrating that even a small amount of redirected carbon can have a substantial and measurable impact.

"To accelerate decarbonization, bold and ambitious action is essential," emphasizes Kathy Bolhous, CNG's Chairman and CEO. "At CNG, we are committed to delivering sustainable films and material science solutions. This partnership enables our customers to grow while achieving their sustainability objectives and aids us in reducing GHG emissions, bringing us closer to our circularity targets."

