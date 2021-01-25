Rudi's Bakery Reflects on 2020 and Sets Sights on Expansion and Innovation for the Year Ahead

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rudi's Organic Bakery and Rudi's Gluten-Free Bakery, bread pioneers and leaders in traditional bread making, embark on the New Year with the brand's sights towards continued momentum and exponential growth in 2021. The past year was a landmark year for the company as Rudi's Organic Bakery and Rudi's Gluten-Free Bakery were purchased by Promise Gluten-Free in May 2020 and brought on CEO, Brian McGuire, to lead the company's next chapter. With beginnings as a small, local Boulder bakery, the company has grown to over 86 employees, including many new hires. Rudi's has recently brought industry veterans into the fold to guide the brand in 2021 including new heads of Finance, Operations, Marketing, Food Safety and Compliance, Procurement, Sales and Engineering. Under this new leadership team, and utilizing the vast expertise of Promise Gluten-Free, Rudi's is poised to drive disruptive innovation in both the bakery and frozen food aisles in the months ahead with the unveiling of new packaging, brand identity, and modernization within the product lineup.

Rudi's is the original, Rocky Mountain bakery that utilizes small batch baking techniques to deliver organic and gluten-free products that encourage a healthy and delicious life. For over 40 years, Rudi's has spearheaded a mission to make artisanal and gourmet packaged baked goods more accessible to consumers by bringing wholesome products, expertly-crafted in the heart of Colorado, to kitchen pantries nationwide. Both Rudi's Organic Bakery and Rudi's Gluten-Free have cultivated a devoted brand following amongst consumers who are actively seeking to enjoy bread without compromises, marked by historic strength in the natural channel. The company has maintained a steady growth pace in the natural channel and will fast-track innovation in the commercial bread space in 2021 with a total of 55 SKUs across the organic and gluten-free profiles by the year's end.

"This is an exciting time for Rudi's Bakery, as we have enlisted new hires across the company that are actively advancing our reach and innovation pipeline," said Brian McGuire, CEO of Rudi's Bakery. "We are confident in the upcoming growth opportunities for the brand and look forward to delivering simple, better, healthier bread to more families in the months and years ahead as we address gaps in the market and reach more consumers."

For more information, visit www.rudisbakery.com or follow Rudi's Organic Bakery on Facebook, and Instagram and Rudi's Gluten-Free Bakery on Facebook and Instagram.

About Rudi's Organic Bakery and Rudi's Gluten-Free Bakery

Rudi's Organic Bakery, Inc., founded and headquartered in Boulder, CO, is a leading brand of USDA certified organic breads. Rudi's Organic Bakery has a long history of baking bread a better and brighter way, by using simple, organic ingredients that contain no artificial ingredients, preservatives, high fructose corn syrup or trans-fat. Founded in 1976, Rudi's offers small batch organic artisan breads, English muffins, Bagels, Hamburger and Hot Dog Buns, and Wraps. In 2010, Rudi's launched Rudi's Gluten-Free which has quickly become a leader in the gluten-free category.

