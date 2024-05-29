Rudi's Launches Snackable PB&J Sandwiches at Whole Foods Market

Rudi's Continues Prepared Frozen Section Expansion with Sandos Rollout

BOULDER, Colo., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rudi's Rocky Mountain Bakery announced today that the brand, known for its selection of organic and gluten-free breads, is launching its latest product innovation, Sandos, at Whole Foods Market this week. Offered in both creamy, classic peanut butter and nut-free spreads, Rudi's Sandos portable sandwiches are available in two fruit spread varieties: Grape and Strawberry. The Peanut Butter & Strawberry Spread and the Peanut-Free & Grape Spread are currently available for purchase at Whole Foods Market.

Developed by Rudi's Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer, Justin Gold, Rudi's Sandos offer consumers better bread and a better spread. Justin identified a gap in the market for delicious, clean-ingredient portable PB&J sandwiches that would provide energy for kids and adults alike. He also knows one in ten adults and one in thirteen children have a peanut allergy1, so he could not overlook the need for a peanut-free version. Prior to joining Rudi's in September 2023, Justin led Justin's Nut Butters as founder and CEO for over 15 years, where he became an expert in all things peanut butter, prioritizing nutritious, additive-free ingredients.

"At Rudi's, our number one priority is providing better-for-you options of breads and baked goods for our consumers that are not only healthy and delicious, but also safe," said Gold. "Knowing that food sensitivities and allergies are becoming increasingly prevalent, we looked to Voyage for their Roasted Seed Spread, a perfect tree-nut free alternative that tastes just as creamy and delicious as our Sandos made with peanut butter."

Both Sandos varieties boast a clean ingredient list. They are made just like you would at home with Rudi's Organic Bread, Peanut Butter or Seed Spread and organic fruit spread, which has more fruit and less sugar than a traditional jam or jelly. Each Sando provides a satiating 9 to 11 grams of protein per sandwich. The nut-free Sandos are school and airplane friendly, and all Sandos varieties are the perfect portable option for summer road trips, on the go snacks and pre and post workouts.

"Portable peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are having a big moment right now, and we couldn't be more excited to unveil Rudi's iteration of this very popular sandwich, featuring real ingredients that customers can feel good about eating," said Jane Miller, CEO of Rudi's. "With our Voyage nut-free Sandos, parents can rest assured that they're sending their children to school, summer camp or sports practice with a safe, peanut free and delicious lunch option. Sandos joins the other great Rudi's convenience foods found in the freezer section: Texas Toast and Breakfast Sandwiches. With Rudi's, you can find All Good All Day"

About Rudi's Mountain Bakery: Founded in 1976 as a small Colorado-based business, Rudi's Rocky Mountain Bakery has provided delicious, organic and gluten-free breads made with real ingredients and small-batch baking techniques to families across the country for nearly five decades. Rudi's lineup of small-batch breads includes sourdough loaves, English muffins, wraps, buns, and much more. Recently, Rudi's launched into convenient frozen prepared foods like Texas Toast and Breakfast Sandwiches. Rudi's products are always baked with only real ingredients are available in stores nationwide, including Whole Foods Market and Kroger. Rudi's is backed by Mayfair Equity Partners , based in London. To learn more about Rudi's, visit https://rudisbakery.com/ and follow @rudisorganic on Instagram.

