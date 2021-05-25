Rudi's Rocky Mountain Bakery Delivers New Small-Batch Organic Seeded Multigrain Bread

BOULDER, Colo., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leader in small-batch organic baking, Rudi's Rocky Mountain Bakery, builds on the company's landmark rebrand with the launch of their new, Organic Seeded Multigrain Bread. The newest product to the brand's lineup of baked goods is made with organic whole wheat flour and organic rolled oats, featuring a unique 24-hour fermentation process that benefits gut health, as well as yields delicious taste and texture. Starting today, consumers can find the new item at select retailers in CO, with expansion nationwide in the coming months.

Organic Seeded Multigrain Bread

Rudi's Rocky Mountain Bakery's new Organic Seeded Multigrain Bread combines functional ingredients with a centuries-old technique that allows the dough to ferment for a full 24 hours. Fermentation is one of the oldest and most traditional ways to make bread. During the process, "good bacteria" break down and create lactic acid which helps your gut better absorb nutrients in the bread. Incorporating fermentation with Rudi's products produces a richer flavor and softer texture and adds to gut health. Rudi's Rocky Mountain Bakery Organic Seeded Multigrain Bread features a nutritious blend of organic flax seeds, organic pumpkin seeds, organic sunflower seeds and organic poppy seeds for a delicious product, worth sharing. The newest organic offering from Rudi's features 12 grams of whole grains and four grams of protein per serving.

"We are thrilled to go back to our roots and incorporate 24-hour fermentation into our core breads and new product offerings for Rudi's. We recognize that gut health is increasingly important to our consumers," said CEO, Brian McGuire. "Innovation is at the forefront of our strategy for this year and we plan on bringing more unique selections to the category in the months to come."

About Rudi's Rocky Mountain Bakery

Baking since 1976 in Boulder, Colorado, Rudi's Rocky Mountain Bakery has a long history of baking bread a better and brighter way, by using simple, organic ingredients that contain no artificial ingredients, preservatives, high fructose corn syrup or trans-fat. Rudi's Rocky Mountain Bakery offers an assortment of freshly baked small-batch baked goods in the organic and gluten-free space ranging from breads, rolls, bagels and more. By mixing old-world and modern bread-making approaches, Rudi's Rocky Mountain Bakery believes bread worth making is bread worth sharing.

