Rudolph Foods Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Wheat in Rudolph's OnYums "Onion Flavored Rings", 3 oz. Packages

Rudolph Foods

May 31, 2023

DALLAS, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rudolph Foods is recalling 39 cases of Rudolph's OnYums "Onion Flavored Rings" in 3 oz. packages, because they may contain undeclared wheat and other sensitive ingredients, including monosodium glutamate and artificial colors yellow 6, yellow 6 lake, blue 2 lake, blue 1 lake, and red 40 lake. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Rudolph's 3 oz. OnYums "Onion Flavored Rings" were sold in select Dollar Tree Stores in 17 states: Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

The products being recalled are the Rudolph's OnYums "Onion Flavored Rings" in 3 oz. packaging with UPC # 0-24622-57106-9 and code date AUG 3, 2023, featuring time stamps 02:00 – 04:30. This information can be found in the top right corner of the front of the package.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.
The recall was initiated after a retailer/customer discovered that the manufacturer inadvertently placed a Chile & Limon puffed wheat chip product in packaging that does not reflect the presence of the wheat ingredient.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled Rudolph's OnYums "Onion Flavored Rings", 3 oz., are encouraged not to consume the products and to return them to the store of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact April Pearson, Corporate Quality and Food Safety Manager Rudolph Foods at [email protected] or 214-566-0050, Monday through Friday from 9 am to 5 pm EST.

