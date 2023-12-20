Rudolph Libbe Group Continues its Strong Growth in Northeast Ohio

Crain's lists the construction firm among its Top 5 in the area

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rudolph Libbe Group's operations in Northeast Ohio continue to grow and attract notice not only from its large and small customers, but by trade publications such as Crain's Cleveland Business.

Rudolph Libbe Group was once again ranked by Crain's among the Top 5 contractors in Northeast Ohio, coming in at No. 4 on the publication's list of top contractors by revenue. RLG's Northeast Ohio revenue grew 37.3% in 2022, to $290 million, according to the business publication.

Crain's Cleveland Business ranks Rudolph Libbe Group in the Top 5 of its commercial contractors.
Rudolph Libbe Group's office in Northeast Ohio
Rudolph Libbe Group Regional Vice President Dave Boyer said the business continues to grow because of the trust clients large and small place in the company's people and services – and the value they receive from the Toledo area, Ohio-based company.

"Our growth is a reflection of what our prospective clients see when they evaluate Rudolph Libbe Group's services," Boyer said. "They see a company willing to work hard to surpass client expectations on every job no matter the size."

Some of the larger more recent projects include a new warehouse for M&M Industries in Lordstown, a light manufacturing/warehousing facility that recently broke ground in Warren, and ongoing construction at Cleveland Cliff's steel-making facilities. Although the Northeast Ohio office often performs large construction projects, small projects make up a large portion of the business.

"We are known for our renovation work in operating facilities. Every client gets the same exceptional level of attention, service and quality when we're on the job," Boyer said. "Providing outstanding value to our clients so they can succeed is the No. 1 reason for our success."

Rudolph Libbe Group recently has more than doubled the size of its Northeast Ohio-based staff headquartered in North Ridgeville in response to its growth and in anticipation of future growth.

About Rudolph Libbe Group's Northeast Ohio Office
Rudolph Libbe Group's Northeast Ohio office, based in North Ridgeville, is a full-service, multi-discipline trade contractor with decades of experience constructing and maintaining buildings. A Top 5 contractor in Northeast Ohio, Rudolph Libbe Group focuses on delivering safe projects, accurate budgets, high quality services, and keeping customers' daily operations running. Rudolph Libbe Group is a proud partner with Varco Pruden, a leading manufacturer of pre-engineered steel building systems.

