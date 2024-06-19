Rudolph Libbe Group Cracks Engineering News-Record's Top 100 Contractors' List

WALBRIDGE, Ohio, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rudolph Libbe Group has been ranked by Engineering News-Record as being among the top 100 contractors in the United States by 2023 revenue.

The magazine recently released its Top 400 list, ranking the northwest Ohio-based contractor No. 86 in the country with $1.5 billion in revenue. The ranking is an improvement of 19 spots from the previous year.

Rudolph Libbe Group Engineering News-Record 2024 Ranking Graphic

Two recent notable projects undertaken by Rudolph Libbe Group were a First Solar panel manufacturing facility and a North Star BlueScope steel plant, both of which won the Ohio Association of General Contractors' Build Ohio Award as the best Industrial/Heavy construction projects in the state over the last two years.

"Our commitment to quality, safety and collaboratively finding solutions for our customers' business needs are what spurs our sustained growth," Rudolph Libbe Inc. President Jeff Schaller said. "It's a major reason why we have so many repeat customers."

"Our customers place incredible trust in our delivery methods and our multi-discipline services," GEM President Steve Johnson said. "We have access to a strong labor pool which puts us in a position to expertly plan, manage and complete any project that we take on."

Rudolph Libbe Group was also ranked No. 53 on ENR's list of Top 100 Contractors by New Contracts, with $2.33 billion in that category and rising from No. 71 on the previous year's list. Rudolph Libbe Group is also the third largest Ohio-based contractor by 2023 revenue.

Part of Rudolph Libbe Group's steady growth can be attributed to many projects outside its traditional northern Ohio and southeastern Michigan markets, including work in Louisiana, Alabama, North Carolina, Kentucky and Tennessee.

Rudolph Libbe Group

The Rudolph Libbe Group is a single-source provider of construction and facility services that range from site selection and construction to energy solutions and ongoing facility management. The full-service contractor, comprised of Rudolph Libbe Inc., GEM Inc., GEM Energy, Lehman Daman and Rudolph Libbe Properties, is focused on ensuring that its customers succeed. The Rudolph Libbe Group is headquartered in Toledo with offices in Cleveland, Columbus and Lima, Ohio, and Detroit, Michigan areas.

Markets served include automotive, chemical, food processing, healthcare, industrial/manufacturing, institutional, metals, power/petrochemical, refining, education, commercial/retail, hospitality/recreation and warehouse/distribution. For additional information, visit RLGbuilds.com and @RLGbuilds.

Rudolph Libbe Inc.

Rudolph Libbe Inc. offers a complete range of project delivery methods including general contracting, design/build and construction management. Based in Toledo, Ohio for more than 60 years, Rudolph Libbe Inc. is one of the region's largest direct employers of skilled construction craftspeople. Markets served include automotive, commercial/retail, education, food processing, government/institutional, healthcare, hospitality/recreation, industrial/manufacturing, metals, power/petrochemical and warehouse/distribution.

GEM Inc.

Based in Toledo, Ohio since 1982, GEM Inc. is a singular resource for customer facility and process construction needs. GEM offers design, renovation, upgrade, consolidation and relocation services for process manufacturing and industrial customers and directly employs its team of skilled construction craftspeople. Markets served include automotive, chemical, food processing, healthcare, metals, power and refining. GEM Inc. includes GEM Service, which offers electrical, plumbing, HVAC, facility management, utility procurement, and commercial/industrial duct cleaning, testing and balancing services.

SOURCE Rudolph Libbe Group