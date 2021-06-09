Rudolph Libbe Group to lead construction on First Solar's new U.S. manufacturing plant

WALBRIDGE, Ohio, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rudolph Libbe Group will serve as design/build contractor for First Solar Inc.'s new $680 million solar module manufacturing facility in Lake Township, Ohio.

Construction is expected to begin this summer on the 1.8 million-square-foot facility. Rudolph Libbe Inc. and GEM Inc. craftspeople will self-perform trades work. More than 500 construction jobs will be created by the project.

The new facility will be one of the most advanced of its kind in the solar industry and will create 500 new jobs. It is scheduled to commence operations in the first half of 2023.

The facility will be located adjacent to First Solar's second Ohio manufacturing facility, completed in 2019, and within a mile of First Solar's flagship manufacturing center in Perrysburg Township. Once the new facility is fully operational, the three-factory footprint will be the largest fully vertically integrated solar manufacturing complex outside of China.

"For nearly 20 years, First Solar has been a key member of our local business community," said Tim Alter, chief executive officer of Rudolph Libbe Inc. "The Rudolph Libbe Group is honored to have a long relationship with them, starting with the construction of their first manufacturing facility and their first Lake Township manufacturing plant two years ago. We're very pleased and proud to build for First Solar again as they continue to grow and bring jobs to our community."

Rudolph Libbe Group

The Rudolph Libbe Group is a one-stop provider of construction and facility services that range from site selection and construction to energy solutions and ongoing facility management. The full-service contractor, comprised of Rudolph Libbe Inc., GEM Inc., GEM Energy, Lehman Daman and Rudolph Libbe Properties, is focused on ensuring that its customers succeed. The Rudolph Libbe Group is headquartered in Toledo with offices in Cleveland, Columbus and Lima, Ohio; and Detroit, Michigan areas.

Markets served include automotive, chemical, food processing, healthcare, industrial/manufacturing, institutional, metals, power/petrochemical, refining, education, commercial/retail, hospitality/recreation and warehouse/distribution. For additional information, visit RLGbuilds.com and Rudolph Libbe Group on Linked In and YouTube.

