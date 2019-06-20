Rudy Flores Promoted to Executive Vice President & Chief Development Officer of ChanceLight, Behavioral Health, Therapy and Education

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ChanceLight Behavioral Health, Therapy and Education, the nation's leading provider of behavioral health, therapy and education solutions for children and young adults, today announced Rudy Flores has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer. He will oversee business development for the company and serve on the executive management team.

For the past six years, Flores held the position of Senior Vice President of Operations for Ombudsman Educational Services, a division of ChanceLight that provides alternative education programs to serve at-risk students. Flores provided oversight and direction resulting in significant growth for the company's Arizona-based charter schools and its programs in partnership with Chicago Public Schools.

"Rudy's knowledge of the education industry, his leadership skills and entrepreneurial mindset have positively impacted the growth and overall success of our Ombudsman programs, especially in Arizona, where 380 students graduated this year – the largest graduating class in Ombudsman Charter's history," said ChanceLight CEO Mark Claypool. "Our goal is to provide life-changing education and therapy to as many children as possible so continuing to expand and grow our company is a top priority. Rudy will be instrumental in driving our future growth and success and I am excited about the experience he brings to our talented executive team."

Flores has more than 30 years of experience in education, and prior to ChanceLight he served as an educator, principal and school board superintendent and a consultant and entrepreneur in the fields of education, technology, health care and commercial real estate development. Flores earned a master's degree in International Business from San Jose International University in Costa Rica and a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Arizona. He is also a graduate of the Disney Way of Leadership and Business Excellence – Disney Institute in Orlando, Fla.

More about ChanceLight

ChanceLight® is the nation's leading provider of behavioral health, therapy and education solutions for children and young adults. We change the direction of children's lives by offering them the opportunity to create successful, independent futures. ChanceLight serves nearly 19,000 clients and students each year at more than 150 locations in more than 20 states. We work with children and young adults who have special needs, or who have autism spectrum and other behavioral disorders; infants, children and young adults who have complex medical and developmental needs; and middle- and high school students who have dropped out of school or are at risk of dropping out.

Media Contact: Robin Embry, Lovell Communications Inc.

615-750-9033, robin@lovell.com

SOURCE ChanceLight

Related Links

http://www.chancelight.com

