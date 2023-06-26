Rudy Garza Joins DoubleLine as Institutional Relationship Manager in the Western U.S.

TAMPA, Fla., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rudy Garza, CFA, who has a strong record of providing business development and institutional investor relations for several asset managers, has joined DoubleLine Capital as a Relationship Manager for institutional investors in the Western United States.

Mr. Garza is based at DoubleLine's Los Angeles offices and reports to Ryan Hart, Director, Institutional, Global Relationship Management. "Rudy brings a great depth of experience working with institutional clients across a wide variety of investment strategies," Mr. Hart said. "All of us at DoubleLine are excited to have him onboard to help expand our institutional client base."

From 2021 until joining DoubleLine, Mr. Garza worked in business development and consultant relations in the Western U.S. at Polar Capital, an investment firm based in the United Kingdom. In 2014-2021, he performed similar roles for Royce Investment Partners, a New York-based asset manager.

Mr. Garza served two periods with PIMCO at the firm's Newport Beach, California, headquarters, working as an account manager to corporate investors (2010-2014) and client service associate (1999-2004). He also has worked in institutional client service at Pasadena, California-based Western Asset Management Company/Legg Mason (2005-2010) and Santa Monica, California-based Wilshire Associates (2004-2005).

DoubleLine Capital is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. DoubleLine's offices can be reached by telephone at (813) 791-7333 or by email at [email protected]. Media can reach DoubleLine by email at [email protected]. DoubleLine® is a registered trademark of DoubleLine Capital LP.

