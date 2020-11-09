Rudy Giuliani's "Four Seasons Total Landscaping" press conference gets its own web portal thanks to Writer/Producer Vinnie Favale

LINCROFT, N.J., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have worked in comedy for over thirty years and I have never witnessed comedy on this level before" said Favale about Saturday's hastily scheduled PA press conference by President Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani. The presser, which took place in the parking lot of Four Seasons Total Landscaping and as Favale puts it "just a gravel stones throw away from the Fantasy Island Adult Books" attracted ridicule and disbelief on social media.

Favale became obsessed with the press conference (or as Favale calls it "De-press conference") and fell into the "Rudy rabbit hole" all weekend.

"Why would Rudy schedule such a high-profile event in the parking lot of a local landscaping company that was smack next door to the Fantasy Island Adult Books and across the street from Philadelphia Crematories!"

"Did Rudy mistake Philadelphia Crematories for Philadelphia Brews Creamery? I mean they do have a great slogan; "all natural handmade ice cream churned with local beers."

"And why, God why, did he pick a location that shared the name of an elite hotel chain which you would think would be the PERFECT location for the lawyer of one of the countries most renowned real estate moguls and a hotelier himself?"

According to Favale, the level of comedy was so high in all of the tweets he was seeing, and the news coverage kept on uncovering fascinating new details, that he needed to memorialize all of this great content with a dedicated portal.

So he set up a dedicated page at www.vinniefavale.com where you can see all of the latest tweets, memes, news coverage and there's even video of the entire press conference.

Favale plans on updating the web portal daily and thinks that there will be a lot more comedy that will come from all of this.

"This story needs its own Warren Commission but until then this web portal will have to do."

"I have to give Giuliani his due." Favale admits "In what turned out to be a beautiful mash up of HBO's "Veep" and NBC's "Parks & Recreation", Giuliani's press conference from the parking lot of Four Seasons Total Landscaping in PA managed to steal the news cycle on a day when we had a new President elect."

SOURCE Favale Media

Related Links

www.vinniefavale.com

