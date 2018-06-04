Rue La La to Acquire Gilt

Rue La La and Gilt, operating under the newly formed Rue Gilt Groupe, will leverage an advanced technology platform that combines leading capabilities in mobile and personalization. With 60% of sales happening on mobile devices, the brands will capitalize on Rue La La's mobile-first approach, offering a seamless customer experience. An excellent vehicle for brands to reach a highly attractive customer base, the Rue Gilt Groupe portfolio will serve over 20 million members with a focus on young, affluent, fashion and brand-conscious consumers. Merchandising scale and efficiencies will benefit both members and brand partners.

"Having achieved record revenues and profits in 2017, Rue La La is poised to further strengthen its leadership position in fashion off-price e-commerce. Through the acquisition of Gilt and our evolution into a multi-brand platform, we are equipped for an acceleration in growth, innovation and profitability," said Mark McWeeny, CEO of Rue La La. "Together with Gilt, Rue La La looks forward to increasing our presence and offering the attainable luxury and best-in-class experience that today's customers demand."

Michael Rubin, executive chairman at Rue La La adds, "This transaction places the Rue Gilt Groupe in the premier tier of e-commerce growth companies. Our two distinct brands have large, highly engaged customer bases, cutting edge technology and mobile leadership. With enhanced scale and efficiency, we expect our growth trajectory to quickly enable us to surpass $1 billion in total sales."

About Rue La La

Rue La La strives to be the most engaging off-price, online style destination connecting world-class brands with the next generation shopper. Each day, Rue La La members discover the most desired men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories; beauty, home décor and accents; and exclusive destinations and experiences. Rue La La's engaging approach to retail has brought excitement to online shopping, creating a captivating e-commerce destination that strategically supports its brand partners and inspires its members daily. Rue La La was ranked #8 on Internet Retailer's 2016 Mobile 500 list. For more information, please visit www.ruelala.com.

