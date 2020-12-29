Rue Ratings Best Attorneys of America Selects Attorney Douglas Borthwick as one of the Nation's Top Attorneys

SANTA ANA, Calif., Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rue Ratings Best Attorneys of America selected Douglas Borthwick to become a lifetime charter member of "Best Attorneys of America" representing California as one of the state's top 100 lawyers.

Less than one percent (1%) of the attorneys in the United States have been invited to become members of this distinguished group. Rue Ratings defines a "best attorney" as an individual with an "extraordinary level of legal expertise, competency, professional reputation and ethical standards." Membership is extremely selective, carefully screened, and limited to the most qualified and accomplished attorneys in the United States. Rue Ratings' Best Attorneys of America is an organization dedicated to promoting the highest standards of legal excellence.

Douglas Borthwick has also earned the high acclaim of being AV PREEMINENT RATED by Martindale-Hubbell. This is the highest possible attorney peer review rating in both legal ability and ethical standards.

Attorney Douglas Borthwick has further achieved the distinction of having a "SUPERB" Rating from Avvo, the highest evaluation given by the nationally acclaimed attorney rating agency.

Douglas Borthwick has earned the trust and respect of his clients and colleagues for his integrity, preparation, determination, and attention to detail.

Douglas Borthwick's experience includes, but is not exclusive of, the following areas: personal injury law, family law, criminal law, and general civil litigation practice.

Mr. Borthwick's profile was featured in the California Business Journal in 2018: https://calbizjournal.com/attorney-douglas-borthwick/

Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick can be found at: www.borthwicklawyer.com

"Life is the most precious thing we have and it's probably the thing most people take for granted. We're busy. We don't even take time to consciously think of our lives because we are too busy living them. Appreciate your life. We all only get one. Invest in what makes you happy. There is so much to be thankful for.

We all have rotten things happen to us and we all have unfortunate things. But there is good in everything that happens if you look for it. Give thanks every day. Live consciously with awareness and gratitude, appreciate the moments as they occur before they forever pass so quickly."- Attorney Douglas Borthwick, Esq.

