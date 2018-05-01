Rue Ratings Best Attorneys of America Selects Attorney Zulu Ali as one of the Nation's Top Attorneys

RIVERSIDE, Calif., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rue Ratings Best Attorneys of America invites The Law Office of Zulu Ali's Principal and Founder, Zulu Ali, to become a lifetime charter member of "Best Attorneys of America" representing California as one of the state's top 100 lawyers.

ATTORNEY ZULU ALI

Less than one percent (1%) of the attorneys in the US have been invited to become members of this distinguished group. Rue Ratings defines a "best attorney" as an individual with an "extraordinary level of legal expertise, competency, professional reputation and ethical standards." Membership is extremely selective, carefully screened, and limited to the most qualified and accomplished attorneys in the United States. Rue Ratings' Best Attorneys of America is an organization dedicated to promoting the highest standards of legal excellence.

Attorney Ali, a native of Shelbyville, Tennessee, is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, who served with the Marine Security Forces. After graduating from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy, Attorney Ali served as a sworn police officer with the City of Shelbyville, City of Lewisburg, and Vanderbilt Police Departments, respectively. Attorney Ali currently hosts the radio talk show "Justice Watch with Attorney Zulu Ali" on NBC news affiliate station KCAA in Redlands, California.

Attorney Ali opened the Law Offices of Zulu Ali with a focus on representing persons accused of crimes and seeking criminal justice, immigrants, victims of discrimination, and persons seeking civil justice.

Attorney Ali was also named to the Top 100 Lawyers by the prestigious National Black Lawyers-Top 100; The National Trial Lawyers – Top 100 Lawyers; Premier Top 100 Trial Lawyers by the American Academy of Trial Attorneys, also known as the National Academy of Jurisprudence; and Top 10 Attorneys for client satisfaction in criminal law, immigration law, and personal injury by the American Institute of Legal Counsel.

Attorney Ali was honored by the National Action Network with the Vanguard Award as one of Los Angeles' 100 Most Influential African Americans.

Attorney Ali earned a bachelor's degree with an emphasis in African Studies from Regents College through a consortium with Tennessee State University and a Juris Doctorate from Trinity International University Law School.

Attorney Ali is a devoted husband and father; he lives in Southern California with Charito, his wife of over 32 years. Their four adult children and three grandchildren also live in Southern California.

