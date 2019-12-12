rue21 and Spike Lee's Forty Acres and a Mule Filmworks & Defend Brooklyn Partner to Offer A Limited Edition 30th Anniversary Do the Right Thing Collection

To promote the Collection, shoppers can enter to win a real New York City 30th Anniversary edition Do the Right Thing street sign, autographed by Spike Lee. Social Media Influencers and young Hollywood will be wearing selections from the Collection and posting on social media.

In making the announcement, Michael C. Appel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of rue21 said, "We are very excited to have collaborated with Spike Lee and Forty Acres and a Mule and Defend Brooklyn to offer our customers something that they can't get anywhere else. Our customers love Spike Lee and Do the Right Thing. And they love to wear fashion that has meaning and stands for something important. We know they will love this exciting iconic 30th Anniversary of Do the Right Thing Collection. When this very limited-edition collection—which will never be released again-- is sold out, it is gone forever."

Alex Wright, Creative Director of Forty Acres clothing explained, "We chose to work with rue21 because they offer accessible fashion with an understanding of the culture of customers they serve. They are one of the last apparel chains that go outside the box of cookie cutter pop culture fashion. That makes them a great partner for any progressive designer. We look forward to continued work with rue21 in affordable exclusive fashion. The future is togetherness, because together we are stronger."

Considered culturally, historically, and aesthetically significant, Do the Right Thing is the 1989 film produced, written, and directed by Spike Lee. Starring Samuel L. Jackson (Avengers), Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian), John Tuturo (Transformers), Danny Aiello, Ossie Davis, Ruby Dee, Richard Edson, Bill Nunn and the feature film debut of Martin Lawrence and Rosie Perez, Do the Right Thing explores a Brooklyn neighborhood's simmering racial tension, which culminates in violence and a death on a hot summer day.

About rue21

rue21, the pioneer of fast fashion, offers stylish apparel and accessories for guys, girls and plus sizes at prices everyone can love. Built on the belief that everyone should look and feel great with what they wear, rue21 combines great fashion and great value for their customers.

Headquartered just north of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, rue21 operates 690 stores in 45 states and online at www.rue21.com.

Contact:

Melissa M. Krantz

Krantz and Company

(917) 653-6716

mkrantz@krantzandco.com

SOURCE rue21

Related Links

http://www.rue21.com

