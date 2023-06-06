RUE21 APPOINTS KARLYN MATTSON AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF CUSTOMER OFFICER

rue21 amplifies commitment to customer experience with new leadership addition

PITTSBURGH, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading fashion destination rue21, known for its curated selection of styles designed to bring affordable fashion to everyone, today proudly welcomes Karlyn Mattson as the new Executive Vice President, Chief Customer Officer. Stepping into her new role, Mattson will leverage her extensive industry knowledge to advance rue21's customer-first focus and deepen relationships with its diverse community.

With over 25 years of experience at global retailers including Target, Amazon, Macy's, and most recently GNC, Mattson is a passionate and driven brand leader, adept at successfully helping organizations connect with their customers, in an evolving fashion retail sector. At rue21, Karlyn will help bolster the brand's ethos, bringing a personalized approach to understanding, meeting, and exceeding shoppers' needs.

"Karlyn's industry leadership and dedication to customer needs is perfectly aligned with our mission at rue21," said Josh Burris, President and CEO of rue21. "Her unique background will be invaluable as we continue to cultivate our commitment to building the most relevant and mainstream fashion destination. We are thrilled to have Karlyn join the rue21 family."

Throughout her career, Mattson has been instrumental in driving growth through her ability to build, develop, and retain high-performing teams. Drawing on her knowledge and insights, Mattson's strategic approach will magnify rue21's unwavering commitment to delivering the latest fashion trends at an unbeatable value.

"I am incredibly excited to join the rue21 team," said Karlyn Mattson. "Their dedication to being a relevant, authentic, and affordable fashion destination resonates with my passion for enhancing the customer experience. I'm looking forward to working alongside the team to help carry out rue21's mission of offering accessible fashion for all."

Mattson will play a pivotal role in the company's merchandising, planning, and marketing operations. Mattson will oversee rue21's omnichannel strategy and upcoming marketing campaigns to support the company's efforts in being the most relevant fast fashion retailer in the country.

About rue21:
rue21 is a fashion destination that promises to give customers quality styles at accessible prices. They offer the largest selection of products, sizes, and trends that fit every personality and budget. Headquartered just north of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in Warrendale, they currently operate over 600 US stores in 45 states and online at www.rue21.com.

