rue21 Continues to Strengthen Leadership Team with CIO Appointment

rue21

07 Sep, 2023, 09:30 ET

Growth-centric fashion destination expands executive expertise for continued success

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading fashion destination, rue21, known for its curated selection of styles designed to bring affordable fashion to everyone, today announced the appointment of Scott Saeger as new Chief Information Officer (CIO), effective Monday, September 11. Saeger brings extensive experience and technology strategy expertise to rue21, further enhancing the brand's customer journey and optimizing its platforms to support growth and enhanced interactions with rue21's diverse community.

"We are thrilled to welcome Scott Saeger as our latest addition to the rue21 leadership team, fortifying our commitment to driving success in the affordable fashion industry," said Josh Burris, President and CEO of rue21. "This strategic appointment marks a pivotal moment in our brand journey, cementing rue21's position to deliver exceptional experiences to our customers. With a relentless focus on innovation, we strengthen our ability to set new standards and reach unparalleled milestones in the ever-evolving world of fashion."

Saeger, who joins with experience from GNC, 1-800-Flowers, Hewlett-Packard, ExxonMobil, and Laura Mercier, rounds out the rue21 executive leadership team following the recent hires of three other key positions earlier this year:

  • Matt Crummy, Chief Strategy Officer
  • Ann-Marie Clendenin, Senior Vice President Head of Stores
  • Karlyn Mattson, Chief Customer Officer

With a keen eye on the future and a commitment to staying at the forefront of the affordable fashion industry, rue21 has been making strategic executive appointments to strengthen its leadership team. These recent additions bring a wealth of expertise and fresh perspectives that not only reflect the brand's evolution, but also align with its unwavering dedication to continued growth and innovation.

"I am excited to join the rue21 team as Chief Information Officer," said Scott Saeger. "rue21's mission to optimize the technology buying experience as a relevant, authentic, and affordable fashion destination resonates with my passion and expertise for enhancing the overall customer experience. I'm looking forward to collaborating closely with the team to help carry out rue21's mission of offering accessible fashion for all."

Saeger will provide leadership to the development of an innovative, robust, and secure information technology environment throughout rue21's business. He will also be responsible for high quality strategic planning and execution for rue21 business applications and operations, integration of ecommerce and back-office platforms, B2B and B2C initiatives and maintenance of retail.

About rue21:
rue21 is a fashion destination that promises to give customers quality styles at accessible prices. They offer the largest selection of products, sizes, and trends that fit every personality and budget. Headquartered just north of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in Warrendale, they currently operate over 600 US stores in 45 states and online at www.rue21.com.

