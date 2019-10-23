rue21 Names Catherine Morisano Chief Merchandising Officer and Mary Blodgett Senior Vice President of Stores

WARRENDALE, Pa., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- rue21, a leading fast fashion retailer has named Catherine "Cat" Morisano Chief Merchandising Officer and Mary Blodgett Senior Vice President of Stores.

Prior to joining rue21, Ms. Morisano was most recently Executive Vice President and Chief Merchant at Charlotte Russe. Prior to Charlotte Russe, she was Vice President of Merchandising/GMM at Fashion Nova; Vice President of Merchandising/GMM of YM Inc. and Vice President, DMM of Body Central.

In making today's announcement about Ms. Morisano, Michael C. Appel, rue21 Chairman and Chief Executive Officer said, "Cat is an outstanding senior merchant with close to 20 years of experience across leading digital and brick-and-mortar fashion companies. Her expertise is setting broad product direction that aligns with the customer, making it easy to deliver an inspiring customer journey. People and product are her passion."

Ms. Morisano succeeds Karen Pinney. Ms. Pinney and the company have mutually agreed to part ways and she has left rue21.

Ms. Blodgett comes to rue21 from Charming Charlie where she was Senior Vice President of Stores. Prior to Charming Charlie, she was Vice President of Stores for The Body Shop International; Executive Vice President of Stores for TABI; Zone Vice President Northeast for Victoria's Secret and Senior Vice President of Stores for Ann Taylor.

About Ms. Blodgett, Mr. Appel said, "Mary has extensive experience in specialty retail translating brand value to consumers. Her track record includes success in sales operations, strategic planning, market expansion, project management and sales training. She has led store teams to achieve top performance by providing strong leadership, team mentorship, and focused talent initiatives."

Ms. Blodgett succeeds Dirk Armstrong who has left the Company.

Both Ms. Morisano and Ms. Blodgett will report to Mr. Appel.

About rue21

rue21, the pioneer of fast fashion, offers stylish apparel and accessories for guys, girls and plus sizes at prices everyone can love. Built on the belief that everyone should look and feel great with what they wear, rue21 combines great fashion and great value for their customers. Headquartered just north of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, rue21 operates 697 stores in 45 states and online at www.rue21.com.

Contact:

Melissa M. Krantz

Krantz and Company

(917) 653-6716

mkrantz@krantzandco.com

SOURCE rue21

Related Links

www.rue21.com

