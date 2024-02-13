RUE21 SPOTLIGHTS NEW MOBILE APP AND RUE21 REWARDS LOYALTY PROGRAM WITH $100,000 PAYDAY FOR LUCKY GIVEAWAY WINNER

News provided by

rue21

13 Feb, 2024, 16:37 ET

Mary Brown, a school food service worker from Michigan, won rue21's App Download Giveaway cashing-in on a lifechanging $100,000 prize and personal styling experience.

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- rue21, the retailer committed to bringing on-trend, affordable fashion to all, is on a roll with the launch of its new mobile app and one lucky customer just received a major payday for downloading it. Mary Brown, a school head cook from Fenville, Mich., won a lifechanging $100,000, day of styling for her and her teenage son and a weekend celebration in Pittsburgh including airfare, hotel, meals, tickets to a Penguins game and a local museum, through rue21's App Download Giveaway*.

Continue Reading
Mary Brown is presented with a $100,000 check from rue21
Mary Brown is presented with a $100,000 check from rue21

"At rue21, engaging and meaningful connections with our customers are the heart of what we do and this lifechanging giveaway is an example of us reaching out, being bold and disruptive as we drive loyalty to our brand," said Josh Burris, CEO of rue21. "The rue21 app makes shopping our on-trend and incredibly priced styles more accessible than ever and knowing so many of our young customers rely on apps, it's where we need to meet them. We send our sincere congratulations to Mary and encourage everyone to follow our journey as we deliver additional experiences to drive customer engagement and loyalty in 2024."

To celebrate the launch of rue21's new mobile app, the App Download Giveaway consisted of weekly $1,000 drawings during the holiday season and one $100,000 grand prize selected just after the new year. Participants were encouraged to enter the giveaway by downloading the rue21 app and joining the rue21 REWARDS loyalty program. Brown was presented with a ceremonial check and styling session at rue21's HQ in Warrendale, Pa., on Saturday January 27, 2024.

"I grew up shopping rue21 and when I heard you could win $100,000 by downloading the new app, I was all in," said grand prize giveaway winner Mary Brown. "My son and I had the best time being styled by the rue21 team in Pittsburgh and returning home to Michigan with not only new looks, but a new reality, is everything. We will be loyal rue21 shoppers for life."

The new rue21 app features the latest trends and exclusive deals. Through the app, users can join the rue21 REWARDS loyalty program where they can earn a $5 reward for every $50 spent and a 21% off welcome offer for signing up for emails. The app is quickly gaining popularity and can be found on Google Play or the App Store.

* The App Download Giveaway campaign began on November 15, 2023 and included cash prizes available to eligible consumers who downloaded the rue21 app through December 24, 2023. No purchase was necessary to win. rue21 associates and immediate family members were not eligible for giveaways.

About rue21
rue21 is a fashion destination that provides affordable and quality fashion to all. They offer the largest selection of products, sizes, and trends that fit every personality and budget. Headquartered just north of Pittsburgh in Warrendale, the brand currently operates more than 550 stores in 45 U.S. states. Get fashion inspiration and the hottest style tips by following rue21 on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook , shop at www.rue21.com or by downloading the new app on  Google Play or the App Store.  

Media Contact:
Kathleen Shaffer
410-925-7421
[email protected]

SOURCE rue21

Also from this source

rue21 Fortifies Leadership Team with Executive Appointments

rue21 Fortifies Leadership Team with Executive Appointments

rue21, leading fashion destination known for its curated selection of styles designed to bring affordable fashion to everyone, today announced the...
rue21 Continues to Strengthen Leadership Team with CIO Appointment

rue21 Continues to Strengthen Leadership Team with CIO Appointment

Leading fashion destination, rue21, known for its curated selection of styles designed to bring affordable fashion to everyone, today announced the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.