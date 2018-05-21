Ruff Mudder makes its official debut thanks to Water Pik, Inc. and Tough Mudder Inc.

The course featured four dog-friendly iconic Tough Mudder obstacles and gave pups the opportunity to take to their natural instincts all while having the messy adventure of a lifetime. Post-race, dirty Ruff Mudder finishers were treated to the ultimate cleanup thanks to the Waterpik® Pet Wand PRO and its WaterComb™ Spray technology.

The precise line of spray that the contoured wand delivers penetrates even the thickest of fur and provides a more thorough clean – ensuring that even after playing 'ruff' on the course, these pups went home clean. For more information and to learn more about the Waterpik® Pet Wand and Waterpik® Pet Wand PRO, visit www.Waterpik.com/Ruff.

