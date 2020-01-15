Ruffles And Anthony Davis Collab Reaches New Heights With Launch Of New Flavor, Lime And Jalapeño

As a part of the innovative partnership, Davis took his skills from the court to the Frito-Lay culinary center to create a spicy, fresh take on the classic ridged potato chip. The NBA All-Star's new signature flavor, Ruffles Lime & Jalapeño, is bursting with tangy lime zest and a spicy kick of jalapeño – a flavor only fitting for an athlete known for bringing heat and thrill to the game. To officially reveal the flavor, Davis joined Ruffles last night in Los Angeles at an exclusive gathering where more than 300 guests were among the first to taste the new creation and experience the ultimate "lime-lit" affair.

"The Chip Deal is transcending the notion of traditional athlete endorsement deals: pairing Anthony Davis' commitment to impact beyond the court and bringing fans something unprecedented from a potato chip brand," said Sadira Furlow, vice president of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. "With the launch of Ruffles Lime and Jalapeño, we translated Davis' energy and originality into an incredible potato chip flavor that is undoubtedly one of the most innovative flavors in Ruffles history."

In celebration of the new flavor launch, Ruffles is unveiling three limited-edition packaging designs for the new flavor (after all, Davis' jersey number calls for a notable trifecta). The limited batch of custom packaging designs were created in collaboration with Davis and inspired by the unique cross-section of Davis' multidimensional personality and the spirit of individuality Ruffles represents. Starting tomorrow, Ruffles will be giving away these exclusive drops on Instagram and Twitter at @Ruffles.

Ruffles Inaugural 'Chip Deal'

Last summer, Ruffles announced the launch of one of the most groundbreaking athlete endorsement deals: The Chip Deal. Inspired by Ruffles' fans who are uniquely passionate about their snacks and their style on and off the court, the Chip Deal was established to embody that enthusiasm and cultivate rare new products and fan experiences. The Chip Deal's first creative partner, NBA All-Star Anthony Davis, tipped off the partnership with the creation of limited-edition sneakers, The Ruffles Ridge Tops, in collaboration with famed sneaker designer, Dominic Ciambrone a.k.a. The Shoe Surgeon. The Ruffles/Davis Chip Deal will continue catering to fans in Chicago, Davis' hometown, for NBA All-Star 2020. NBA All-Star Voting presented by Google ends January 20.

"From behind the scenes of sneaker creation to the art of potato chip flavors to the design process of chip packaging, it's a real win to have a partner who's so committed to creating new unexpected experiences for fans," said Davis. "I can't wait for everyone to get a taste – literally – of the latest chapter of my Chip Deal with Ruffles, my Lime & Jalapeño signature flavor."

Ruffles Lime & Jalapeño will hit shelves in select retailers starting on January 20 and nationwide on February 3 in 8.5 oz. bags for a suggested retail price of $4.29 and 2.5 oz. bags for a suggested retail price of $1.89. For more information, please visit Ruffles.com.

