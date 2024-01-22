RUFFLES® UNLOCKS FIRST-EVER OPPORTUNITY FOR FANS TO TIP OFF THE ACTION LEADING UP TO THE 2024 RUFFLES NBA ALL-STAR CELEBRITY GAME

Ruffles® Athletes Jayson Tatum and A'ja Wilson to pick two winners as part of "Ridgeline Unlocks" Throughout NBA All-Star 2024

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Official Chip of the NBA and WNBA, Ruffles® is launching "Ridgeline Unlocks," a weekend long NBA All-Star opportunity headlined by a national search for the first-ever fans to take the court in a pregame shooting experience ahead of the Ruffles Celebrity Game. The winning fans will shoot the inaugural pregame shots from the Ruffles Ridgeline – a 4-point line on the hardwood resembling the iconic ridges in Ruffles potato chips – and tip off the opportunity for fans to unlock more flavor with a chance for prizes and unforgettable experiences.

Ruffles Ridgeline Unlocks - Jayson Tatum and A'ja Wilson

Two winners will be hand selected by Ruffles Athletes Jayson Tatum and A'ja Wilson, who are on the hunt for ballers with innovative on-court flavor and a sweet stroke from long range. In addition to selecting the winners with Tatum, Wilson may even share pregame coaching tips and inspiration ahead of the winners' shot attempts.

Alongside the on-court pregame opportunity, each winner will also receive an NBA All-Star experience of a lifetime: a trip for two to Indianapolis, a pregame red-carpet appearance and a VIP tour of the locker rooms.

"As a Ruffles Athlete, I know what it takes to represent those iconic ridges, a standout personality and on-court attitude that demands the crowd's attention, that's what I will be looking for in the two fans selected," said Wilson.

"I'm not looking for just anyone who can hit the long shot," said Tatum. "To be a part of this experience, it will take a combination of unique skills and personal flavor."

Those who think they have the skills to take the pregame shot can simply share a video of themselves on Instagram flexing their best long-range shot using hashtags #RufflesRidgelineChallenge and #Entry, or DM @ Ruffles on Instagram using both of the same hashtags for a chance to win. The contest is now open, and entries are valid until January 31, 2024, at 11:59:59 p.m. CT. For more information and official rules, see here .

"Similar to Ruffles' ridges, which unlock more of what consumers love in a snack – explosive flavor and a satisfying crunch – the "Ridgeline Unlocks" program is all about giving basketball fans more of what they love about hoops culture with exclusive experiences and prizes," said Tina Mahal, senior vice president of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. "I can't wait to see how fans enjoy the rewards unlocked throughout NBA All-Star 2024."

Whether at home or in the stands in Indianapolis, fans won't want to miss a second of the 2024 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game action as Ridgeline shots made during the game will prompt other opportunities to score. Fans can scan the on-screen code during special prompts throughout the game, see the latest on @Ruffles Instagram and follow the instructions in the social post to participate.

Bringing Ruffles to Indianapolis

On Saturday, February 17 and Sunday, February 18 from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. ET, Ruffles is bringing the Ridgeline experience to fans on the ground with a pop-up event at Nap or Nothing, a local streetwear shop located at 525 Massachusetts Ave. Fans can stop by to try their hand at sinking a long-range shot from the Ridgeline to unlock rewards, including autographed gear from Ruffles' exclusive stash and the chance to meet special Ruffles Athlete guests Tatum and Wilson.

2024 RUFFLES® NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Ruffles is returning for its third year as the title partner of the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. The 2024 Ruffles® NBA All-Star Celebrity Game will air exclusively on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, February 16 from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Fans can follow Ruffles on Instagram , Facebook , YouTube and X to keep up with everything the brand has in store all NBA All-Star Weekend long.

About Ruffles

Ruffles® Potato Chips is one of many Frito-Lay North America brands – the $23 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, http://www.fritolay.com/, the Snack Chat blog, http://www.snacks.com/ and on X http://www.twitter.com/fritolay.

About Frito-Lay North America

Frito-Lay North America is the $23 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP ), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Frito-Lay snacks include Lay's® and Ruffles® potato chips, Doritos® and Tostitos® tortilla chips and branded dips, Cheetos® snacks, Stacy's® pita chips, PopCorners® popped-corn snacks, SunChips® multigrain snacks and Fritos® corn chips. The company operates 30+ manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Canada, more than 200 distribution centers and services 315,000 retail customers per week through its direct-store-delivery model. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, www.fritolay.com , on X (@fritolay), on Instagram (@fritolay) and on Facebook (Frito-Lay).

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's®, Doritos®, Cheetos®, Gatorade®, Pepsi-Cola®, Mountain Dew®, Quaker®, and SodaStream®. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com , and follow on X , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

SOURCE Frito-Lay North America