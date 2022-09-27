Rugby Equipment Market 2026, Growth In Development Programs Of Rugby Union to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rugby Equipment Market is expected to grow by USD 730.08 million during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 5.57% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The growth in development programs of rugby union, the transformation from niche to main sports, and health benefits associated with rugby as sports will offer immense growth opportunities.

However, the high risks of fatal injuries, inconsistent raw material prices, and absence of required sports infrastructures will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rugby Equipment Market 2022-2026

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Free Sample Report.

Rugby Equipment Market Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Product

Rugby Boots



Rugby Protective Gears



Rugby Balls



Others

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



The Middle East And Africa



South America

Rugby Equipment Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our rugby equipment market report covers the following areas:

Rugby Equipment Market size

Rugby Equipment Market trends

Rugby Equipment Market industry analysis

This study identifies digital and social media marketing as one of the prime reasons driving the rugby equipment market growth during the next few years. Buy Sample Report.

Rugby Equipment Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Rugby Equipment Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Rugby Equipment Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

adidas AG

ASICS Corp.

BADGER RUGBY LTD.

BLK International Pty Ltd

Canterbury

Grays of Cambridge Ltd

Harrod Sport

KOOGA

Mitre Sports International Ltd.

Mizuno Corp

Nike Inc

OPRO International Ltd

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Rugby Equipment Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist rugby equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the rugby equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the rugby equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of rugby equipment market vendors

Rugby Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.57% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 730.08 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.82 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 40% Key consumer countries US, South Africa, Australia, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adidas AG, ASICS Corp., BADGER RUGBY LTD., BLK International Pty Ltd, Canterbury, Grays of Cambridge Ltd, Harrod Sport, KOOGA, Mitre Sports International Ltd., Mizuno Corp, Nike Inc, OPRO International Ltd, Optimum Design UK Ltd, PUMA SE, Ram Rugby, Rhino Sports and Leisure LLC, Richter Associates, Samurai Sports, and Under Armour Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Rugby boots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Rugby boots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Rugby boots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Rugby boots - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Rugby boots - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Rugby protective gears - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Rugby protective gears - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Rugby protective gears - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Rugby protective gears - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Rugby protective gears - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Rugby balls - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Rugby balls - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Rugby balls - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Rugby balls - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Rugby balls - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 58: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 59: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 60: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 62: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 72: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 80: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 88: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 South Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 92: Chart on South Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on South Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on South Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on South Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 96: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 100: Chart on Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 104: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 adidas AG

Exhibit 111: adidas AG - Overview



Exhibit 112: adidas AG - Business segments



Exhibit 113: adidas AG - Key news



Exhibit 114: adidas AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: adidas AG - Segment focus

11.4 ASICS Corp.

Exhibit 116: ASICS Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 117: ASICS Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: ASICS Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 119: ASICS Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: ASICS Corp. - Segment focus

11.5 Canterbury

Canterbury - Overview

- Overview

Canterbury - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 123: Canterbury - Key offerings

11.6 Grays of Cambridge Ltd

Exhibit 124: Grays of Cambridge Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 125: Grays of Cambridge Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Grays of Cambridge Ltd - Key offerings

11.7 KOOGA

Exhibit 127: KOOGA - Overview



Exhibit 128: KOOGA - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: KOOGA - Key offerings

11.8 Nike Inc

Exhibit 130: Nike Inc - Overview



Exhibit 131: Nike Inc - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Nike Inc - Key news



Exhibit 133: Nike Inc - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Nike Inc - Segment focus

11.9 Optimum Design UK Ltd

Exhibit 135: Optimum Design UK Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 136: Optimum Design UK Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Optimum Design UK Ltd - Key offerings

11.10 PUMA SE

Exhibit 138: PUMA SE - Overview



Exhibit 139: PUMA SE - Business segments



Exhibit 140: PUMA SE - Key news



Exhibit 141: PUMA SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: PUMA SE - Segment focus

11.11 Rhino Sports and Leisure LLC

Exhibit 143: Rhino Sports and Leisure LLC - Overview



Exhibit 144: Rhino Sports and Leisure LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Rhino Sports and Leisure LLC - Key offerings

11.12 Under Armour Inc.

Exhibit 146: Under Armour Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Under Armour Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Under Armour Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Under Armour Inc. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 150: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 151: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 152: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 153: Research methodology



Exhibit 154: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 155: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 156: List of abbreviations

